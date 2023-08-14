S’pore Artist Yip Yew Chong Completes Kampong Glam Mural, Took Over 25 Days To Finish

New Mural By Singaporean Artist Yip Yew Chong Depicts Old Kampong Glam

Singaporean artist and painter Yip Yew Chong has done it again.

This time, he has created a stunning mural in Kampong Glam which took him over 25 days in the country’s sweltering heat to complete.

The mural, which stretches across the side of a shophouse, depicts early life in the area.

Now that the artist has wrapped up the colossal project, he took to social media to celebrate its completion on Sunday (13 Aug).

Kampong Glam mural shows what life used to be like in the area

In his post, Mr Yip shared that it took 25-and-a-half days to complete his mural at 92 Arab Street.

According to a previous report by The Straits Times (ST), he started the project on 12 July.

The painting stretches across an entire wall on the side of a shophouse.

It is a colourful depiction of what life was like in Kampong Glam — also spelt as “Gelam” — in the past.

It boasts imagery of the old Masjid Sultan, as well as street hawkers selling satay and teh tarik.

The artwork even shows an undertaker and a blacksmith shop.

Additionally, part of the mural also puts the Kampong Glam of 2023 side-by-side with what it was like a century ago.

The most intricate and attention-grabbing part of the mural has to be the section depicting the interior of a house in the 80s.

Colourful trompe-l’œil textiles draped over the side of the wall hang next to two children playing with a paper aeroplane.

They symbolise the energy and aspirations of the new generations, explained Mr Yip.

Exhibition coming at the end of this year

In his caption, Mr Yip expressed his gratitude to the house owner who commissioned the piece.

He also thanked the Urban Redevelopment Authority, heritage experts, the Kampong Glam alliance, Sultan Mosque, and friends who supported and gave their input.

Finally, the artist shared that he will be taking a short break with his wife. During the break, he will be catching up on other projects and giving talks at schools.

In October, he will be working on his largest-ever mural in collaboration with another artist.

The exhibition of his 60m painting of old Singapore will follow that, opening at the end of this year.

Featured image adapted from Yip Yew Chong on Facebook.