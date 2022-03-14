Joss Paper Shop In Yishun Has Covid-19 Care Packages For Qing Ming Festival

With Covid-19 cases still on the rise here, Covid-19 care packages are popular among Singaporeans these days.

And it seems it’s not just the living that might need some love in the form of care packages.

Kian Mei Heng Joss Stick, a joss paper store in Yishun, sells Covid-19 care packages for the upcoming Qing Ming Festival.

It looks like even our ancestors can stay well protected against the virus this year.

Covid-19 care packages for ancestors

During Qing Ming Festival, families would often burn joss paper offerings of money, clothes, or electronics for their ancestors.

Kian Mei Heng Joss Stick at Yishun offers Covid-19 joss paper care packages to keep up with the trend.

It comes complete with paper offerings that look like syringes, vaccines, Chinese medicine, and herbal tea.

These essential items are believed to help treat cough and flu.

Mostly bought by young people

This is the 2nd year running that Kian Mei Heng Joss Stick sells Covid-19-related paper offerings.

Speaking with MS News, Mr Ang Twon Yew, one of the partners managing the store, said that demand for these packages spiked last year.

So this year, the store decided to increase their supply of these products.

Most customers who buy the care packages are youngsters. Mr Ang shared that this is because many of them find it intriguing.

He said that most older folks are more inclined to purchase care packages comprising the typical offerings like watches, clothing, or wallets.

Ang also shared that customers often asked for ART test kits to use during the Qing Ming Festival as well.

However, they do not sell joss paper ART kits for now.

Medicinal products not confirmed to treat Covid-19

Using traditional Chinese medicine products, like the Lianhua Qingwen products included in the joss paper care package, to treat Covid-19 symptoms was very popular last year.

Source

Claims that these products could treat or help with Covid-19 circulated on Telegram and social media.

However, the Health Science Authority (HSA) has since stated that these medicinal products are not confirmed to be a cure for Covid-19.

They elaborated that there is no scientific evidence to show that herbal products can prevent or treat Covid-19.

However, such medicinal products can still be used to treat normal flu symptoms, such as a runny or blocked nose, coughs, or headaches.

Check it out for yourself

Many Chinese families will pay respects during the Qing Ming festival and make ritual offerings to their ancestors.

It’s heartening to see that such stores are still thriving and adapting with times as the younger generation keeps up with tradition.

If you’d like to check out one of these care packages, here’s how to get there:

Kian Mei Heng Joss Stick

Address: Block 293 Yishun Street 22, Singapore 760293

Contact number: 67561083

Nearest MRT station: Yishun

You might even want to purchase some for the Qing Ming festival coming up on 5 Apr.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.