Online Bookings Required For Drivers Visiting Columbaria During Qing Ming 2022

As the yearly Qing Ming festival approaches, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has issued an advisory for visitors amidst concerns of large crowds.

From 26 Mar, those driving into the columbaria in Choa Chu Kang and Mandai will need to book their slots before visiting.

Source

The 2-hour slots, which will be available between 6am and 4pm, will only apply on select dates till 17 Apr.

Pre-booking only applies to drivers intending to enter and park at the premises. Drop-offs are still allowed at designated points.

Various measures in place for smooth Qing Ming visits

In an advisory on Wednesday (2 Mar), NEA shared that they are expecting large crowds at government-managed columbaria during the Qing Ming period this year.

To manage the crowds, they have introduced various measures and recommendations, including:

Limiting visitor group sizes (according to the current permissible group size)

The elderly & young children to stay at home

No eating & prolonging stay at the facilities

No pets

Avoid crowding at various locations (e.g. niche room, prayer & joss burning areas)

Proper mask-wearing at all times

Carpool registration for visitors driving to the columbaria

Safe distancing ambassadors will only be on-site to control the crowds and ease congestion in the facilities. NEA also reminds visitors to avoid giving red packets to the staff at the columbaria and cemeteries.

Aside from the safety measures, NEA will also be keeping Yishun, Mandai, and Choa Chu Kang columbaria open for 24 hours daily from 26 Mar to 17 Apr.

For a comprehensive summary of the measures, you can refer to NEA’s infographic below:

Image courtesy of National Environment Agency

Drivers should book appointments on select dates during Qing Ming

For extra measure, NEA will be implementing an e-appointment booking system for visitors driving to Choa Chu Kang and Mandai columbaria during the Qing Ming period.

Visitors to Choa Chu Kang Columbarium will have to book their slots before driving over on the following dates:

26 & 27 Mar 2022

2, 3, 5, 9, 10, 15, 16 & 17 Apr 2022

As for Mandai Columbarium, e-appointments will be mandatory for drivers on any day between 26 Mar and 17 Apr.

NEA also advises against driving into the premises if possible. To better regulate traffic flow in the area, traffic wardens will have the right to deny entry for vehicles who arrive outside their appointment times.

Proof of appointment must be shown to access the columbaria.

As booking slots are limited, visitors should book an appointment early once slots are available to avoid complications.

Take note of important dates

After a successful implementation of the system last year, we hope that everyone will have a smooth Qing Ming festival this year too.

Do take note of the important dates to avoid any unexpected complications.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Casket Fairprice – Funeral Services, Singapore on Facebook.