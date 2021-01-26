Packet Drinks On Sale At Yishun Warehouse For CNY

As much as fancy feasts are important for Chinese New Year (CNY), packet drinks have become a staple too, for their convenience.

To cater to customers’ needs, major supermarkets would usually have them on offer leading up to CNY, which means shelves being wiped out in the blink of an eye.

If all you keep seeing lately is “out of stock”, don’t worry. A Yishun warehouse still has many in supply, and at attractive prices too.

Yeo’s drinks at $0.24/packet

Having cartons of packet drinks in your storeroom or fridge ready makes serving guests much easier when they visit.

But stocking up isn’t easy when aunties and uncles have already cleared everything on sale at supermarkets and convenience stores.

Thankfully, United Achieva Distributors Pte Ltd is having a special promo at its Yishun warehouse.

With a wide assortment of drinks from beloved local brand Yeo’s at only $5.80 per carton of 24, you’ll have enough to feed guests for multiple rounds of mahjong.

That’s just $0.24 per packet, in case you’re doing the math.

Various flavours available

Since chrysanthemum tea is a popular flavour, they tend to sell out fast at major supermarkets. United Achieva Distributors seemed to have a lot in store as of 22 Jan, when they posted the above photo, so we’re hoping that they still have a ready supply.

Those who prefer something a little more flavourful may get classics like soya bean or winter melon tea.

Otherwise, you can stick to the sweet tea route and add some snow pear tea or the go-to iced lemon tea to your haul.

Note that the bandung drink and Justea range aren’t included in the promo.

Regardless, you’ll still have a wide variety to choose from, and at a much cheaper price than what most supermarkets have to offer.

Delivery available for free to certain areas

Canned and alcoholic drinks will also be on promo, though you’d have to head down yourself to check out what’s in store.

Since you’ll probably be buying enough to feed your fam for the next month, you might want to consider arranging for delivery.

Delivery to the following areas are free, if you meet the respective minimum spend amounts:

Yishun & Sembawang – $80

Admiralty, Woodlands & Marsiling – $90

You may contact them at the number stated in the post to enquire about delivery charges to other areas in Singapore.

But if dad thinks that you and your siblings have enough arm power to help carry everything home, here’s what you need to know to get to the warehouse:

Address: 2 Yishun Industrial Street 1, #01-20 Northpoint Bizhub, Singapore 768159

Opening hours: 7am – 10.30pm daily

Nearest MRT: Yishun Station

Stock up on drinks for your mahjong seshs

Besides possibly draining your money, rounds of mahjong can drain your energy, which you can easily replenish with a packet drink on hand.

Keep yourself alert to win the next round against your cousins, so they’ll know who’s the best player in the family.

