Singapore Youth Conspires With American To Cheat Microsoft Of 56 Laptops

Warranty programmes provide customers with peace of mind, ensuring that their money wouldn’t go to waste if they receive faulty items.

However, a Singaporean youth decided to exploit Microsoft’s warranty programme to cheat the company of 56 laptops worth about $193,000.

The man is now awaiting the outcome of his probation suitability report and is expected to be sentenced next month.

S’porean youth conspired with American to cheat Microsoft

According to The Straits Times (ST), the man, now 20, cheated Microsoft of 56 laptops between August and October 2017.

Since he was only 16 when he committed the offence, he cannot be named under the Children and Young Persons Act.

He reportedly exploited Microsoft’s warranty programme that caters to customers in the United States. Under this programme, customers can receive a replacement laptop before returning their defective ones to Microsoft.

To receive a replacement laptop, customers need to provide the serial number of an eligible Surface laptop.

When he discovered that he could buy such serial numbers for $34 each on online forums, he shared this information with his American accomplice, Justin David May whom he met on a private forum.

May provided him with a US-based address for Microsoft to deliver the replacement laptops. When May received the devices, he shipped them to the accused.

Laptops sold on Carousell

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the Singaporean teen proceeded to sell them on Carousell. Each laptop was sold for between $1,700 and $2,500.

Even though he cheated Microsoft of 56 laptops, 75 units were sold on the platform. It’s unclear how he obtained the other 19 laptops.

The man said he used the proceeds to buy Bitcoin, but lost everything after the 2018 crash. Nonetheless, he made partial restitution of $10,000 to Microsoft last August.

In Jan 2018, May was charged for committing mail fraud against Microsoft. He was also ordered to pay ~S$5.38 million (US$4 million) to Microsoft.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) then informed the Singapore Police Force about the Singaporean accused’s involvement in the fraud.

The court has called for a probation suitability report. The accused is set to be sentenced next month.

No excuses for crime

Even though it might be tempting to make a quick buck, doing so through dishonest means cannot be justified.

This is especially so if one cheats a system meant to protect the welfare of consumers.

We urge everyone to consider the consequences of their actions and refrain from making money through underhanded means.

