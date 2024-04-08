Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre to be closed for 3 months’ renovation, will install bowl collection system

Yuhua Hawker Centre will be closed for regular repairs & redecoration work: NEA

Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre in Jurong East will be closed for renovation in about one week’s time, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The closure will be for a duration of three months.

As part of the upgrading, a bowl collection system will reportedly be installed.

Yuhua Hawker Centre closed from 15 April to 14 July

Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre’s period of closure will be from 15 April to 14 July, according to an announcement on the NEA website.

This will be for repairs and redecoration works, which are conducted regularly on centres owned by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).

The agency had previously told MS News that hawker centres in Singapore typically undergo such works every six to eight years.

Works will include replacing flooring & adding ceiling fans

Ms Karney Ngai Ching Kwan, chairperson of the Yuhua Constituency Street 31 Shop-Proprietors’ & Hawkers’ Association, told Shin Min Daily News that the last time the centre was renovated was in 2016.

That time, the works were focused on the market but this time they will be concentrated on the hawker centre, she said.

Among other things, the upcoming renovation will include:

replacing the flooring, tables and chairs

adding ceiling fans

changing the range hoods to decrease noise levels

refurbishing the toilet bowls and pipes in the washrooms

A new collection system for plates and bowls will also be installed to create a nicer and more hygienic dining environment and address the issue of bird infestations, she added.

Centre has 40-year history

Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre is located in Block 347 Jurong East Avenue 1, close to Jurong East Stadium and Chinese Garden MRT station.

It has a total of 56 food stalls and 91 market stalls.

The centre also has a 40-year history, Ms Ngai said.

Alternatives available while Yuhua Hawker Centre is closed

While Yuhua Hawker Centre is closed, nearby alternatives are available for residents.

In a Facebook post on Monday (8 April), Jurong-Clementi Town Council suggested they go to Yuhua Village Market & Food Centre, which is in Block 254 Jurong East Street 24 — about 1km away.

They can also head to Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre in Block 505 Jurong West Street 52, which is more than 2km away.

Also read: Geylang Serai Market to be closed for 3 months for renovation, stallholders getting rental waiver

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.