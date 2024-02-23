Geylang Serai Market to be closed for renovation for 3 months, stallholders getting rental waiver

Geylang Serai Market closed for 3 months as upgrading is extensive in scope: NEA

Geylang Serai Market, a culturally significant place for the Malay/Muslim community, will close for renovation later this year, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has said.

This will be for a duration of three months, as sweeping improvements are being planned.

During this time, stallholders’ rental will be waived as they cannot operate their stalls.

Geylang Serai Market closed from 29 July to 31 Oct

In response to queries from MS News, an NEA spokesperson said in a statement that Geylang Serai Market will be closed from 29 July to 31 Oct.

It will reopen on 1 Nov.

This is also the date when its stallholders can resume operations, NEA added.

Renovation will be extensive in scope

Hawker centres in Singapore typically undergo cyclical Repairs and Redecoration (R&R) works every six to eight years, NEA said.

For Geylang Serai Market, their R&R works will be carried out in conjunction with the earlier announced Hawker Centres Transformation Programme (HTP).

The HTP aims to “future-proof” infrastructure at the centre and “ensure a pleasant dining environment for patrons”, NEA added.

Thus, this round of upgrading is extensive in scope and will “go beyond” the typical R&R.

The works will include:

replacement of tables and seats

extensive re-tiling

renovation of toilets for greater ease of cleaning and maintenance

ventilation enhancements such as additional fans

provision of additional handwash basins at the market section

Works revealed by PM Lee during National Day Rally

The impending renovation of Geylang Serai Market was revealed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his National Day Rally speech last year.

He said the works will transform its external façade as well as the surrounding area.

The walkways and public spaces near the market will also be upgraded to improve visitors’ experience and make the area more attractive.

The market’s rejuvenation is part of the Geylang Serai Cultural Belt project, which encompasses a facelift for Joo Chiat Complex and an archway across the junction of Geylang Road and Joo Chiat Road.

Stallholders get rental waiver while Geylang Serai Market is closed

During the three-month closure of Geylang Serai Market, its stallholders will be unable to continue operating their stalls, NEA said.

As such, they will be granted rental remission for the duration of the closure.

NEA will also offer temporary stalls to them upon request if they wish to continue their business elsewhere, though this will be subject to availability.

The agency assured that there will be no increase in their rentals as a result of the improvements.

