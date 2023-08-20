Geylang Serai Market & Joo Chiat Complex Renovation Will Start Soon, Expected Completion In 2024

Geylang Serai Market & Joo Chiat Complex Renovation Will Showcase Beauty & Richness Of Malay Heritage: PM Lee

Geylang Serai Market has always been a choice destination for the Malay/Muslim community to get their necessities due to the vast halal options available.

That’s why they should know that the bustling hub will be undergoing renovation soon, along with the nearby Joo Chiat Complex — another culturally significant place.

The works are expected to be completed in 2024.

Geylang Serai an important cultural hub: PM Lee

News of the impending renovation was revealed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Rally speech in Malay at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Headquarters in Ang Mo Kio on Sunday (20 Aug).

He noted that Geylang Serai is an important cultural hub for all Singaporeans.

As the Government is committed to preserving our cultural heritage, they embarked on a project called the Geylang Serai Cultural Belt (GSCB) in 2018.

This included the Wisma Geylang Serai (WGS) and Anjung@WGS, a hub for sports and community activities.

Both places have opened and attracted many visitors.

Archway will be built across ‘iconic junction’

Other refurbishment works will be coming soon to the area, PM Lee said.

One of them involves the “iconic junction” of Geylang Road and Joo Chiat Road.

An archway will be built across this junction, he added. Its design is inspired by the attap roofs of traditional Malay houses.

Geylang Serai Market renovation will transform external façade

To the left of this junction is Geylang Serai Market.

While it’s currently known for its distinctive red roof, renovation work will soon begin to transform its external façade, PM Lee said.

The surrounding area won’t be left untouched.

The walkways and public spaces near the market will be upgraded to improve visitors’ experience and make the area more attractive.

Joo Chiat Complex to get new glass canopy

Directly across the road, Joo Chiat Complex will also get a facelift, the PM said.

Most strikingly, a new glass canopy will be built over the main entrance.

Below it will be the Festive Plaza, a new event space.

Like Geylang Serai Market, its surroundings will also be refreshed.

Geylang Serai Market renovation should be completed in 2024

PM Lee said he looks forward to the works being completed next year.

These plus various cultural activities will make Geylang Serai “more vibrant and lively for the enjoyment of visitors, young and old”, he declared, adding,

On the outside, the GSCB makeover showcases the beauty and richness of our Malay cultural heritage. But on the inside, it reflects our Malay community’s re-energised spirit, and its readiness to face the future with confidence.

We certainly can’t wait until the refurbishment is completed and we can visit the area to take a look for ourselves.

Featured image adapted from Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook.