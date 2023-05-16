Man With Cancer Plays ‘Legend Of Zelda’ Before Dying, Brother Finishes Game On His Behalf

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man With Cancer Requests To Play ‘The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’ Before Passing Away

When faced with the prospect of imminent death, many of us would have boxes we’d like to tick off before ‘leaving’ for good.

For a cancer patient in Taiwan, that dying wish was to play ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’, an extremely popular game on the Nintendo Switch console.

Before passing away, the man reportedly instructed his younger brother to finish the game on his behalf if he wasn’t able to do so himself.

Several years have passed since then.

Recently, the younger man recently decided to finish the game for good, doing so with tears streaming down his face as he recalled the lovely memories with his beloved brother.

Man’s dying wish was to play ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’

Earlier this month, Buyo Lee took to Facebook to share the touching tale of two brothers and their common love for games.

The brothers reportedly shared a close relationship and often played online games like ‘League of Legends’ and ‘Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’ together.

Recounting the events from a few years back, Mr Lee shared that his elder brother, Chongshuo Lee (transliterated from Chinese), was undergoing palliative care due to cancer.

Being the avid gamer that he was, Chongshuo told Buyo that the last game he wished to play was ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’.

The elder brother explained that he was too weak to see the outside world and instead wished to go on adventures in the fictional kingdom of Hyrule.

Upon hearing this, Buyo immediately bought the Nintendo Switch console together with the game and brought it to the hospital.

Chongshuo subsequently spent half the night solving beginner missions and said the game was indeed fun.

However, the elder brother was fully aware of the situation he was in and requested Buyo to finish the game for him if he was unable to himself.

Buyo made the promise.

Sadly, Chongshuo passed away soon after and did not manage to complete the game.

Younger brother breaks down as he completes game

In the years following his brother’s passing, Buyo continued playing the game when time permitted and managed to complete most of it.

However, the 23-year-old often found himself “staring into space” at the entrance of Hyrule Castle — the final dungeon of the game.

Explaining his hesitancy, Buyo said that he felt he’d lose the special connection he had with his brother the instant he finished the game.

But as the release of the new ‘Legend of Zelda’ title ‘Tears of the Kingdom’ drew closer, Buyo reluctantly completed the game.

As he defeated the final boss, Buyo was drenched in tears as memories of himself and his brother consumed him.

In a final tribute to his brother, Buyo wrote,

Thank you for showing me how wonderful games are. Thank you for showing me how wonderful the world of ‘Zelda’ is.

He also promised Chongshuo that he’d continue playing new games from the ‘Zelda’ series in the future.

Buyo took the opportunity to remind readers to express their love undeservingly as it’s impossible to tell when they’ll be denied the chance to do so.

He then posted photos of himself with the new ‘Tears of the Kingdom’ game days later.

You can read Buyo’s Facebook post, which is written in Traditional Chinese, in full here.

Brothers’ eternal bond created through games

Buyo’s tale is a heartwrenching yet touching reminder of how seemingly ‘unimportant’ things like games can bring people together.

While games are merely a form of entertainment for most of us, they clearly meant so much more to the Lee brothers.

Wherever Chongshuo is now, we have no doubt he’s smiling down at his younger brother, heartened by how strong their bond remains despite being separated by death.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Nintendo.