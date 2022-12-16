MacPherson Warehouse Sale Has Up To 90% Off Games & Consoles Including PS5 & Nintendo Switch

MegCD Warehouse Sale in MacPherson Has Shelves Of PS5 Consoles & Game Titles

With Christmas just a week away, there will be a lot of last-minute shopping for those who have to fill their Christmas socks with gifts.

Folks with gamer friends or significant others may be looking for a nifty new game console or title to surprise them with.

If you’re looking to snag a deal or two, this warehouse sale at MacPherson has up to 90% discounts on such products.

For this weekend only, the MegCD Year-End Warehouse Sale has the highly-coveted PS5 console on sale at their warehouse.

MacPherson warehouse sale has shelves of the coveted PS5 console

Due to global shortages, local gamers have been having a hard time getting their hands on the next-generation PS5 console.

However, at the sale, MegCD supposedly has shelves upon shelves of both the disc and digital editions.

While you may wonder what the difference between the two is, other than the disc drive, the digital version is priced cheaper while not compromising on the specifications.

Those with unwavering loyalty to the XBOX series will also be glad to know that the sale also has a large stock of the XBOX Series S.

If the game you’ve always wanted to play is only available on Nintendo Switch, you’re in luck, as you’ll be able to find deals for the OLED model.

While you’re there, you can also take a gander at the whole host of accessories to fully kit out your new gaming throne.

Tables full of game titles & merch at MacPherson warehouse sale

Needless to say that a console is nothing without its games, which fills tables from one edge to another at MegCD’s sale.

No matter what you’re looking for, they seem to have everything covered, and who knows? You might walk away with something you weren’t expecting.

Before checking out with your items, you may also want to look at the game merchandise on sale and pick one up to complete the set.

They’re probably on the cheaper side of things on offer, so if you need something to fill your gift quota this festive season, they would be your best bet.

Warehouse sale happening from 16 to 18 Dec

The MegCD Year-End Warehouse Sale will be running this weekend, from 16 to 18 Dec 2022.

To have a better sense of what’s on sale, you’ll have to plan a visit to the warehouse. Here’s how to get there:



MegCD Pte. Ltd. Year-end Warehouse Sale 2022

Address: 71 Lor 23 Geylang, Singapore 388386

Event period: 16 – 18 Dec 2022

Opening hours: 9am-6pm

Nearest MRT: Aljunied Station

With the warehouse sale coming back after a hiatus due to the pandemic, there will likely be snaking queues, so you may want to factor that into your plans.

For more details and updates on the sale, you can follow MegCD on Facebook.

Bunker in this festive season & immerse yourself in games

If large and boisterous parties aren’t your thing this year’s end, consider bunkering in and diving into a game to pass the time.

After all, it’s not every day that a sale this good comes by.

