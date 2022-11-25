Ubi Warehouse Sale Has Up To 90% Off Games & Consoles, Get Christmas Gifts Early

Unrival Warehouse Sale In Ubi Has Games & Consoles For Nintendo Switch, PlayStation & Xbox

As 2022 draws to a close, the season of giving and gifting will soon be upon us again.

For parents hoping to surprise their kids with some game titles or consoles, here’s the chance to do so without having to break the bank.

Over the next two weekends, the Unrival Warehouse Clearance Sale in Ubi is offering unrivalled discounts of up to 90% off games, consoles, and figurines.

From the latest Pokémon titles to classic games like FIFA and Monster Hunter, there’s sure to be something at the sale that suits every gamer.

Ubi warehouse sale will feature latest Pokémon games

Hot on everyone’s tongues are the latest Pokémon games that will bring trainers on an adventure of the Paldea region.

At the sale, the newly released Pokémon Scalet and Violet games will be among the top-selling titles available at discounts of up to 50% off.

For the full experience, consider getting Nintendo’s limited-edition OLED Switch model embellished with illustrations of Koraidon and Miraidon — the two legendary Pokémon from the latest series.

This deal is only exclusive for the opening weekend this Saturday (26 Nov) and Sunday (27 Nov).

Gamers who are keen on bringing their gaming skills to the next level can also get their hands on Switch Pro controllers available from S$89.

Xbox & PS5 products available at Ubi warehouse sale

Apart from games and peripherals for the Nintendo Switch, the sale will also feature products for the Xbox and Playstation systems.

For the second weekend on 3 and 4 Dec, there will be flash deals for both the Series S and Series X consoles.

PS5 controllers of various colours are also available, for those who’ve longed to play multiplayer games with their family members or friends when they visit.

Those who own multiple gaming consoles can also mix and match their game title purchases.

Needless to say, gamers will be spoilt for choice given the wide variety of games available.

Figurines & plushies for the kiddos

Avid fans who don’t just play the games but collect merchandise too would be glad to know that they can find figurines at the warehouse sale.

Zelda fans, for example, can cop figurines of Link in action with his bow or one of Princess Zelda striking a majestic pose.

Also making an appearance at the sale are Pokémon plushies that will make for the perfect fluffy companions for those exploring the Paldea region.

Alternatively, they can make for an adorable, huggable Christmas gift for your non-gamer friends, so you can settle your Christmas gift shopping all in one place.

From 10am – 5pm on 26-27 Nov & 3-4 Dec

The Unrival Warehouse Clearance Sale is taking place over two weekends — on 26 and 27 Nov as well as 3 and 4 Dec 2022.

To see everything they have in-store, you’ll have to plan a visit there. Here are the important details:



Unrival Warehouse Clearance Sale 2022

Address: 21 Ubi Road 1, ESR Building, Singapore 408724

Event period: 26 & 27 Nov, 3 & 4 Dec 2022

Opening hours: 10am-5pm

Nearest MRT: Macpherson Station

If past iterations of the sale are anything to go by, we advise customers to factor in some additional time to queue.

For more details about the sale, visit Unrival’s website here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram to get the latest updates.

Stock up on games to play during the holiday season

It’s not every day that we hear of sales offering discounts of up to 90%, let alone for popular games such as the latest titles from the Pokémon franchise.

If you’re looking to purchase video games for your ‘lil ones or yourself to unwind over the holiday season, be sure not to miss out on this sale.

