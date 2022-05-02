Zouk Announces Closure Till 10 May, Ticket Holders Can Request A Refund Or Wait For The Reopening

Zouk Announces Temporary Closure Till 10 May

With the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, avid clubbers everywhere can once again experience the excitement of Singapore’s nightlife in their favourite discotheques and clubs.

Unfortunately, one of Singapore’s most popular nightlife establishments will not be available for some time.

Zouk, a nightclub highly favoured in Singapore by partygoers, has announced that they will have a temporary shutdown till 10 May.

No reason was provided for the closure. Instead, visitors can use their tickets to visit Zouk on any other day until 31 May or venture to one of Zouk’s other outlets.

Zouk announces closure until 10 May

In a series of stories posted to Instagram and Facebook on 1 May, Zouk announced a temporary closure.

The nightclub will close its doors from midnight on 1 to 10 May. However, Zouk’s other outlets at Capital Kitchen, RedTail and Phuture will stay open for business.

If you were planning to visit the club during this period, there are several alternatives available.

According to Zouk, visitors can use tickets to enter Phuture on the respective date and continue with their partying plans.

You can also hold on to your tickets and use them for entry once the club has reopened until 31 May, except on guest DJ nights.

Lastly, you can arrange for a refund by contacting Zouk at enquiries@zoukclub.com.

No reasons given for Zouk’s closure

Zouk has not yet provided a reason for the temporary shutdown, only saying that,

The safety of our guests is a priority. We have stepped up safety distancing measures and doubled our security to ensure this.

Previously, they announced their operating hours to be every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10pm to 3am.

The Straits Times reports that Zouk can admit a maximum of 1,500 clubgoers under current restrictions. However, before this announcement, they had decided to cap its visitors at 500.

Nightlife has begun operating in Singapore but under strict restrictions. All clubs must ensure the enforcement of safe management measures such as mask-wearing and safe distancing.

Before entering such premises, all club visitors must also present a negative antigen rapid test (ART) result. The test must be done at most 24 hours before the end of their visit.

Nightlife clubs found breaching these measures will be ordered to close or issued fines for non-compliance.

MS News has reached out to Zouk for more information regarding the closure.

Maintain safety measures during DORSCON Yellow

It is undoubtedly unfortunate for Zouk to close its doors right as pandemic restrictions start to ease up during DORSON Yellow.

However, it seems like a necessary move for the popular establishment to ensure visitors’ safety and prevent a possible worsening of the pandemic.

As nightlife gradually returns to a new normal in a post-pandemic era, we urge all clubgoers to practise social responsibility and adhere to safety measures.

