Zouk Mum dies after going missing from otter family, mate has also vanished

Zouk Mum dies at estimated age of eight, carcass found next to canal

Singapore’s otter watchers are mourning “Zouk Mum”, who has been found dead.

The sad discovery was made after she had gone missing from her family for a few days.

Her mate, Zouk Dad, has also gone missing.

Zouk Mum’s carcass found on 28 June

Zouk Mum’s death was revealed in a Facebook post by community fan page Ottercity on Friday (28 June).

It said her carcass was found by otter watchers that morning at the edge of Potong Pasir canal.

Her family was apparently nearby, somewhere down the river.

Her carcass was recovered by the National Parks Board (NParks), which will send it for pathology analysis.

She was estimated to be about eight years old.

Zouk Mum dies after going missing

Zouk Mum’s passing came after she and her mate, Zouk Dad, had gone missing for a few days, Ottercity said.

Last Saturday (22 June), the fan page revealed that Zouk Dad had been ousted from the family earlier that week. It was suspected that he was challenged by a male outsider.

On 21 June, he returned to the family after going missing for two days but was forced out again.

Ottercity added that Zouk Mum wanted to follow him but didn’t want to leave her family.

The next day, Zouk Mum was also missing.

Myottermelon, another fan page, posted on Instagram that the last time both Zouk parents were seen with the family was 21 June.

Both were last seen separately at Bishan Depot and along the river downstream near the Central Expressway.

Ottercity speculated that Zouk Mum left the family to look for Zouk Dad.

Zouk Dad seen alone & injured on 27 June

On Thursday (27 June), Zouk Dad was seen alone at Swan Lake of the Botanic Gardens, said Myottermelon.

Unfortunately, he was chased and attacked by another otter family.

He has sustained injuries including assorted nose wounds, a deep wound behind his head, a blunt tail and puncture wounds near his left ear. He has also lost two lower teeth.

Zouk Mum had an injured back left leg, an old scar on the left of her head and no lower teeth.

Fan pays tribute to Zouk Mum

After it was revealed that the worst had happened to Zouk Mum, Myottermelon paid tribute to her as a “beautiful strong lady” with gorgeous long whiskers.

She was also a caring mother and grandmother, and a loving wife.

The matriarch led the family together with Zouk Dad, confidently bringing them across Singapore. They were seen in schools, hospitals, places of worship, private estates, the Botanic Gardens and even the Istana.

So famous was the Zouk family that they were featured in an episode of BBC Earth documentary series “Mammals”.

Zouk Mum set up her own family near former Zouk

Zouk Mum was the daughter of the late Bishan Mum and Bishan Dad, who were first seen at Bishan Park in 2014.

Born in a drainage canal, she left her family with her sister Zouk Aunt and found a mate.

She then set up a new family near the warehouse that formerly housed Zouk along the Singapore River.

In her later years, she was seen chilling with her mate and family in the Botanic Gardens and Bishan Park.

Fans lament Zouk Mum’s demise

Fans are lamenting Zouk Mum’s demise, with Ottercity’s post receiving more than 1,400 reactions and dozens of comments.

After all, as the leader of one of Singapore’s most iconic otter families, her death is a great loss to her family, which may splinter as a result.

It also comes eight months after the passing of her sister, Zouk Aunt, in Oct 2023.

As Zouk Dad is still missing, they can help honour her legacy by keeping a lookout for him.

Featured image adapted from @myottermelon on Instagram and Ottercity on Facebook.