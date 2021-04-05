Late Night Scuffle Ensues At Clarke Quay, 11 Men Arrested For Affray & Disorderly Behaviour

When disputes between groups of people escalate to disturb public order, those involved will face legal actions.

This seems to be the case for 2 groups of people at Clarke Quay, who allegedly engaged in a fight near Central Mall on Saturday (3 Apr).

Source

As a result, 11 have come under arrest for affray and disorderly behaviour. Police investigations are ongoing.

Alleged fight broke out between 2 groups

On Saturday (3 Apr) around 10pm, a scuffle ensued on Magazine Road, near Central Mall, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

According to pictures of the incident circulating online, at least 13 people can be seen crowding around the area.

Source

According to CNA, a fight allegedly broke out between 2 groups of people. As a result, 11 men, aged 25 to 47, have come under arrest.

9 were arrested for affray – fighting in public space to the terror of ordinary people – while police detained 2 for disorderly behaviour.

Once convicted of affray, they can face up to 1 year’s jail and/or a $5,000 fine.

Police investigating scuffle at Clarke Quay

Police confirmed with CNA that they were alerted to a fight at 10pm on Saturday (3 Apr) on Magazine Road.

Source

Both police cars and an ambulance were present on-site.

Source

It remains unclear as to what the groups of people were fighting about.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Exercise social responsibility amid pandemic

Luckily, there didn’t seem to be serious injuries resulting from the scuffle.

Even though arguments can get heated at times, we should refrain from resorting to violence.

More importantly, as we’re still in the midst of a pandemic, let’s be reminded to practise safe distancing even when out having fun.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Uncensored.