15kg of cocaine seized from single passenger at airport in Japan

15kg of cocaine found from single passenger at Haneda airport in Japan

Japanese authorities at Tokyo’s Haneda airport were conducting a routine customs check when they found 15kg of cocaine on a single passenger.

The drugs amounted to an estimated street value of ¥372 million (S$3.27 million).

According to Kyodo News, the passenger — a 25-year-old Canadian man — arrived from Toronto on 21 Dec.

The drugs had been packed inside 15 snack boxes in the man’s luggage.

Police subsequently arrested the man on 22 Dec.

Prison and fine for the Canadian man

The Canadian man has been indicted after Tokyo Customs filed a criminal complaint on 8 Jan.

Under Japanese law, the man faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of ¥3 million (S$26,000).

Meanwhile, last week, Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested four people in possession of more than S$1 million worth of controlled substances, including heroin and Ice, among others.

These drugs could reportedly sustain the addiction of about 4,590 users for a week.

The four Singaporeans arrested could face the death penalty for their crimes.

