S’pore Men’s Water Polo Team Beats M’sia 14-1 At SEA Games, Some Call Result Revenge For Football

Singapore Water Polo Team Beats Malaysia At 2023 SEA Games

Singapore’s water polo team claimed a 14-1 victory over Malaysia on Saturday (13 May) at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia, reclaiming some pride after the men’s football team lost 0-7 to their Causeway rivals.

The victory makes it two for two after an earlier win over Thailand with a 12-7 score.

After water polo was skipped in the 2021 SEA Games, Singapore has a chance to reclaim their gold in Cambodia after losing it to defending champions Indonesia in 2019.

The women’s water polo team lost to Thailand 11-4 yesterday.

After Singapore took a 4-1 lead in the first quarter, Malaysia had zero reply as their counterparts continued to score goal after goal.

Per The Straits Times (ST), Cayden Loh scored three goals, the most of any player.

The win ensured that Singapore stays on track to win gold in the six-team competition.

Prior to 2019, Singapore had won 27 consecutive men’s water polo gold medals and missed the chance to play in the 2021 SEA Games after water polo didn’t feature.

Comments call victory revenge for football

On Thursday (11 May), the Singapore men’s football team succumbed to a 0-7 loss to Malaysia, continuing a miserable run of five consecutive events without qualifying from the group stage.

But Saturday’s derby win regained some pride for Singaporeans, some of whom claimed it was revenge for the football team’s loss.

Others think the water polo team took some bitterness from the earlier result and used that to smash 14 goals past the Malaysians.

Singapore will next take on Indonesia in hopes of avenging their 2019 SEA Games loss at 5.30pm local time today.

You can watch the match live on the Singapore Swimming Association Facebook page.

While the men’s team enjoyed a huge victory, the women’s water polo team lost to Thailand 11-4 yesterday. They will need to beat Indonesia today if they want to claim at least a silver medal.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Swimming Association on Facebook.