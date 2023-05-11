S’pore Footballers Suffer 0-7 Defeat Against M’sia, 5 Goals Won By Rivals In Second Half

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Loses 0-7 Against Malaysia at SEA Games 2023

Singapore has just suffered one of its biggest defeats in years. Our men’s under-22 football team, unfortunately, lost 0-7 to Malaysia during the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia on Thursday (11 May).

This marks a historic loss at the SEA Games for Singapore. We have not seen such a defeat since the sport was split into age groups 22 years ago, per Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) tweeted the final scores after the last Group B match in Phnom Penh.

Score was 0-2 at halftime

Malaysia gained the upper hand from the kick-off under captain Mukhairi Ajmal’s lead.

At around the 14-minute mark, Singapore’s defence strategy was broken when it did not manage to intercept the shot by Malaysia’s winger T Saravanan.

Malaysia’s striker Haqimi Azim brought his team to their second goal in the 45th minute.

Haqimi also blocked Singapore’s defender Kieran Teo minutes into the second half of the match. This allowed Saravanan to take control of the loose ball and score in the 47th minute.

At the 53-minute mark and the 60-minute mark, Saravanan scored two more goals for his country.

Captain Mukhairi Ajmal then scored Malaysia’s sixth goal at the 87-minute mark. Aiman Afif Mohd Afizul eventually took the victory home to Malaysia in the 90th minute.

Singapore lost 0-7 against Malaysia, did not qualify for group stages

Prior to today’s tragic match, the Young Lions lost out on the group stages for the fifth time after a draw during the game against Laos on 6 May.

On the other hand, Malaysia now qualifies for their final game in Group B.

They now rank behind Vietnam and Thailand at the games.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the Football Association of Malaysia on Facebook and Football Association of Singapore on Facebook.