MOM releases list of 2025 public holidays in S’pore, at least 4 long weekends for the upcoming year

On Monday (5 August), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) posted a press release with the list of public holidays in Singapore for 2025.

The list contains 11 public holidays, with two being subject to confirmation.

Besides this, MOM also released guidelines regarding payment for work done during these holidays, including time off-in-lieu.

2025 public holidays in Singapore

The public holidays in Singapore in 2025 are as follows:

New Year’s Day – 1 January (Wednesday)

Chinese New Year – 29 & 30 January (Wednesday & Thursday)

Hari Raya Puasa – 31 March* (Monday)

Good Friday – 18 April (Friday)

Labour Day – 1 May (Thursday)

Vesak Day – 12 May (Monday)

Hari Raya Haji – 7 June* (Saturday)

National Day – 9 August (Saturday)

Deepavali – 20 October (Monday)

Christmas Day- 25 December (Thursday)

The dates for Hari Raya Puasa and Hari Raya Haji are subject to confirmation.

Payment guidelines for work done during holidays

According to MOM, all employees covered by the Employment Act are entitled to these 11 paid public holidays. However, employers and employees have the liberty to agree to substitute a public holiday for another working day.

Employees required to work on a public holiday are also entitled to an extra day’s salary at the basic pay rate, on top of their gross pay for that day.

Employers may also grant time-off-in-lieu based on a mutually agreed number of hours.

This applies to workmen earning more than $4,500 a month, non-workmen earning more than $2,600 a month, and all managers and executives.

