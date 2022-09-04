21 Hamsters Abandoned In Ang Mo Kio, Cage Has Chilli Padi But No Food

Hamster Society Singapore Rescues 21 Abandoned Hamsters In Ang Mo Kio

On Thursday (1 Sep), 21 hamsters were found cramped together in a cage in the Ang Mo Kio area.

Animal welfare group Hamsters Society Singapore (HSS) posted the shocking discovery and rescue process on Instagram two days later.

Besides cramped conditions, rescuers also discovered that the creatures had no access to food. However, several chilli padi were scattered around the cage.

HSS is now relocating the hamsters to foster homes, with a few of them requiring additional treatment.

21 hamsters found abandoned in Ang Mo Kio

According to the Instagram post on Saturday (3 Sep), HSS was alerted to the discovery of the abandoned hamsters at around 11pm.

Volunteers rushed down to the scene in Ang Mo Kio, only to find 21 hamsters in a cage.

They had been abandoned by their owner, left with access to no food besides chilli padi.

HSS said volunteers from the organisation then spent hours until 3am sorting the animals into temporary boxes and conducting body checks.

Many of the hamsters had injuries and bite marks from fights all over their bodies.

One of them, found in an unusually lethargic condition, also had an infected eye and matted fur.

Volunteers also found a hamster carcass, highlighting the dire state of their situation.

Hamsters in process of relocation to foster homes

Fortunately, HSS took quick action to relocate the hamsters to foster homes.

Quite a few of the animals still require regular visits to the vet, and will receive routine checks while being nursed back to health before they are put up for adoption.

The organisation has additionally thanked members of the public for their donations in assisting with the process of rescue and relocation.

If you’re looking for pet hamsters, consider checking out HSS’s official website, where many rescued hamsters are waiting for loving owners to give them a new home.

Featured image adapted from @hamstersociety.sg on Instagram.