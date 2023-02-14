M’sian Vendor Sells S$0.03 Mini Doughnuts, Earns Enough To Support Family

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Vendor Sells Donuts For 3 Cents, Makes Just Enough

In Singapore, it’s not easy to find food for under a dollar, much less under 10 cents.

Small business owners often worry about rising rent, the cost of raw materials, and inflation.

However, one vendor in Malaysia has been selling his mini doughnuts at S$0.03 (RM0.10) a pop for seven years.

While it doesn’t sound like much, he said that he makes enough to feed his family of five children.

Vendor prices doughnuts for customers with lesser means

According to Kosmo!, the vendor, Idham Shafiq Darmilus, runs the humble doughnut stall with his wife in Dungun, Terengganu.

Their stall is located near a school in Kampung Baru Kuala Abang and the students are regular customers.

Afraid that those who are less well-off would not be able to afford the doughnuts, Mr Idham Shafiq has kept his prices low.

This was also the case four years ago when selling doughnuts was still a side hustle for the 35-year-old.

Been selling doughnuts at that price for years

This isn’t the first time Mr Idham Shafiq has made the news for his mini doughnuts.

Last year, Sinar Harian reported that he was selling mini doughnuts in Kuala Terengganu from a motorcycle after his day job at a restaurant.

In a similar story by Harian Metro in 2019, Mr Idham Shafiq shared that large needy families can also benefit from his cheap doughnuts.

Back then, they were also priced at S$0.03 (RM0.10) each.

As of recent reports, he now operates from a physical stall in Dungun.

Malaysian vendor struggles to keep prices of doughnuts low

Unsurprisingly, selling products at such low prices has not been a walk in the park for Mr Idham Shafiq.

Like any other business owner, he battles with the rising costs of raw materials.

He shared that the cost of flour in Malaysia has increased by S$0.60 (RM1.90) in the past seven years.

In 2016, a kilogram of wheat flour cost just S$0.50 (RM1.60). Now, the same amount will set him back S$1.10 (RM3.50).

Apart from that, the prices of sugar, milk, and yeast have also gone up.

To top it all off, Mr Idham Shafiq has five children of his own to feed.

Fortunately, the vendor said that his earnings from running the stall are still enough for his family to get by.

He revealed to Kosmo! that he sells at least 2,000 doughnuts a day.

Without taking into account other costs, that puts Mr Shafiq’s daily earnings at around S$60 (RM200).

Vendor in Malaysian kampung keeps prices low for poorer students

Some people do not need much to live a fulfilling life.

In the case of Mr Idham Shafiq and his family, it is more important to feed others than it is to gain profit.

Kudos to the husband-and-wife duo for providing the community with such a generous service.

We hope that their business continues to flourish in the future.

