3 Persons Missing In Singapore Since May, Contact The Police If You Have Information

It’s always worrying when one of our family members goes missing.

Unfortunately for the families of 3 individuals, they have not been able to locate their loved ones since May.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has taken to Twitter to appeal for any information regarding their whereabouts in 3 separate tweets.

The earliest missing persons report was made nearly a month ago on 18 May.

43-year-old missing lady last seen along Jalan Tenaga

In a tweet on 22 May, the police appealed for information about a 43-year-old Chinese lady who went missing on the afternoon of 18 May.

Source

Her last known location was at Block 647 Jalan Tenaga — a 3-minute drive from Kaki Bukit MRT station.

Source

The lady was reportedly dressed in a t-shirt and shorts. At the point of writing, it has been 24 days since she was last seen.

53-year-old lady last seen in Ang Mo Kio

In another tweet, the SPF shared that a 53-year-old Malay lady was last seen on 28 May at about 4.20pm.

Source

Her last known location was at Block 647 along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 — directly opposite Anderson Serangoon Junior College.

Source

It has been about 2 weeks since the tweet was posted and she remains missing at the time of writing.

58-year-old missing man last seen at Serangoon North Avenue 1

The last of the 3 missing persons is a 58-year-old man who was last seen on 27 May at around 12.30am.

Source

The Malay man’s last known location was at Block 102 Serangoon North Avenue 1 — an 8-minute walk from Serangoon Community Club.

Source

Those with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals are advised to contact the police at 999.

Hope they will be reunited with their families soon

It is troubling to hear that weeks have gone by since these individuals went missing.

If you’re a resident staying near any of their last known locations and have information about their whereabouts, do not hesitate to contact the police.

We hope they will be found and reunited with their families soon.

