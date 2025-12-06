Live broadcast of 33rd SEA Games match shows women holding up scarves that promote gambling site

Women advertise gambling website during SEA Games broadcast

On Wednesday (3 Dec), which was the unofficial first day of competition for the 33rd SEA Games, some female fans were seen promoting an online gambling website during a live broadcast.

Camera crew at the stadium captured several women holding up scarves with the gambling site’s branding.

The moment was aired without censorship during football matches in which Vietnam beat Laos 2–1, while Thailand defeated Timor-Leste 6–1.

A screenshot of the clip has since circulated online, with many questioning how the stunt slipped past organisers and security officials.

On the same day of the matches, technical issues also occurred as national anthems failed to play and stadium lights malfunctioned.

Series of blunders before the official opening ceremony

The run-up to the SEA Games, which officially begin on 9 Dec, has been overshadowed by a string of errors — each one feeding growing criticism of the event’s preparation.

In a women’s football match, the pre-game graphics mistakenly showed the Laotian flag for Indonesia and the Vietnamese flag for Thailand, sparking backlash from viewers.

During the men’s opening match between Vietnam and Laos on Wednesday (3 Dec), the national anthems did not play.

Players and coaches were then left to sing without audio backing on the pitch.

An internal review later revealed the cause: the audio staff responsible for the system had already ended their shifts, leaving the replacement crew unfamiliar with the controls.

At the 7.00pm match between Timor-Leste and Thailand, only part of the stadium lights were functioning. Broken bulbs had to be replaced using spares borrowed from another stadium, the Thai Enquirer said.

Oversights draw criticism

The incident involving the female fans has now joined the list of missteps, adding to concerns about the Games’ broadcast quality and venue supervision.

A promotional poster for the SEA Games Virtual Run has also gone viral after viewers noticed it was AI-generated, leading many to question the level of oversight behind official materials.

Although Songkhla was originally planned as one of the three host cities, the recent flooding forced some events to be consolidated in Bangkok.

Yet the official SEA Games website still lists Songkhla as a venue for several sports, confusing participants and spectators.

Stadium conditions remain questionable despite expensive renovations

According to the Thai Enquirer, documents revealed that toilets at Rajamangala National Stadium underwent a 40 million baht (S$1.6 million) renovation, along with 2.6 million baht (about S$105,000) in supervision costs. These were part of a larger 125 million baht (S$5.07 million) upgrade.

Despite the heavy investment, spectators criticised the conditions as inadequate and poorly maintained.

Meanwhile, some SEA Games banners have been ridiculed online, with many commenting that signage from the 1998 Games looked better.

At Rajamangala Stadium, the main event banner drew complaints after sponsor logos appeared larger than the SEA Games 2025 logo — which includes the word “Thailand”.

The banner was taken down shortly after.

With the Games set to begin in a matter of days, the series of missteps has intensified scrutiny over the event’s preparation.

The blunders have forced some Thai politicians to speak up, stating that these issues may reflect badly on the country.

“The SEA Games — an event meant to showcase Thailand’s capabilities — has instead become a sloppy event that makes us look like the laughingstock of the region,” said Payu Nueangjamnong, deputy spokesperson of the opposition Pheu Thai Party on 4 Dec.

He urged organisers to quickly take responsibility.

Meanwhile, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that the Ministry of Tourism and Sports is working towards resolving the problems.

