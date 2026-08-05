4 arrested after man threatens victim with parang along Canberra Street & abducts him over car rental dispute

Four arrested after man threatened with parang & abducted along Canberra Street

Four individuals have been arrested after a man was threatened with a weapon and abducted in a car.

On Tuesday (4 Aug) at about 1.55am, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received a report of a man being threatened by a group of four with a parang at a carpark along Canberra Street.

Preliminary investigations found that the group had confronted the victim over a dispute involving a car rental agreement.

Offender forced victim to sit in car before threatening him

A 38-year-old man from the group allegedly brandished a parang and threatened the victim before asking him to sit in the front passenger seat of his vehicle.

The vehicle was then driven by the 38-year-old man to another location.

A 36-year-old man was seated in the rear passenger seat.

Vehicle crashed into lamppost during police chase

Acting on information received, officers from Woodlands Police Division located the victim’s vehicle.

When they noticed the police, the 38-year-old man fled the vehicle with the victim and the 36-year-old-man as passengers.

Officers subsequently gave chase.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle collided with a lamppost at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 7 and Woodlands Avenue 10.

Police arrested all suspects involved and seized weapon

Following the collision, the 36-year-old man fled on foot.

The 38-year-old man, however, was arrested at the scene. A parang was recovered from his possession.

The 36-year-old man and two women aged 30 and 38 were later arrested through follow-up investigations.

38-year-old man charged on 5 Aug with abduction and possession of weapon

The 38-year-old man was charged in court on 5 Aug with abduction under Section 362 of the Penal Code 1871 and possession of a scheduled weapon under Section 7 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

Abduction carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or a combination of these punishments.

Possession of a scheduled weapon carries a jail term of up to five years, at least six strokes of the cane, a fine of up to S$2,500, or both.

Investigations against other suspects underway

Police investigations against the 36-year-old man and the two women are ongoing.

The police said they take a serious view of such acts and will deal firmly with those involved in accordance with the law.

Also read: Man jailed for using 2 knives to threaten Redhill store manager who refused to give straws for purchased drink



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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force (SPF).