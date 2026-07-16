5 people conveyed to hospital after accident involving car & bus in Woodlands

Five people injured after accident involving car and bus along Woodlands Drive 62

A bus and car collided in Woodlands on Wednesday (15 July) morning, injuring five individuals.

The victims included a bus captain, a car driver, and three bus passengers.

Victims conveyed to Woodlands Hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) stated that they were alerted to a traffic accident involving a bus and a car along Woodlands Drive 62 towards the junction of Woodlands Ring Road and Woodlands Drive 64.

Authorities confirmed that the accident occurred at around 8am.

The victims were a 58-year-old male car driver, a 45-year-old female bus captain, and three bus passengers aged between 25 and 40.

SCDF transported five individuals to Woodlands Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SMRT assisting with victims and investigations

According to 8world, Deputy Managing Director of SMRT Buses, Vincent Gay, stated that a bus operating service route 904 was travelling straight along Woodlands Drive 62 when it collided with a turning car.

Mr Gay added that SMRT is currently reaching out to the injured individuals to assist, and the other bus passengers were arranged to board another bus to continue their journeys.

SMRT will cooperate fully with the police in their investigations into the accident.

Also read: Motorcyclist sent to hospital after accident with van in Bedok, 5 bus services blocked



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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.