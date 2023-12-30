S’pore Dog Abandoned By Caretaker Was Left In Chains, Now Seeks Foster Home In New Year

Rescued Abandoned Dog In Singapore Seeks Foster Home

An abandoned dog in Singapore is currently in need of a foster home.

According to a post by the Facebook page Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore, her caretaker had left her to fend for herself.

What’s more, she had been left wearing a makeshift chain harness.

The dog is currently at the vet and will be moved to a shelter should there be no suitable foster homes.

Dog abandoned by caretaker & left in chains

The Facebook page first posted their plea for the pitiful canine on Saturday (30 Dec).

“Could you please bring a smile back to this sweet, innocent dog who has known nothing but chains?” reads the opening line of the sorrowful passage.

The post later revealed that the SOSD, a group overlooking the welfare of strays in Singapore, rescued the dog.

As it turns out, the canine’s caretaker had recently abandoned it.

There was also a chain around her neck and across her body.

Thankfully, though, she has lived without the constricting “harness” thanks to the efforts of some others.

However, she is no longer as joyful as one would expect a dog to be.

“She has forgotten what it means to run, to play, to experience the simple joys that every dog deserves,” said the post.

Looking for a new lease of life

As such, the dog is searching for a home that can provide love and shelter.

While the group acknowledges the challenge of finding a foster home during the holiday period, they are also holding on to some hope.

At the moment, the dog will be at the vet for another two days.

Her fate after that remains to be seen as she would be sent to a shelter if no one suitable steps forward.

Those who are willing and able to help can send a direct message to Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore on Facebook.

Hopefully, this adorable girl will get the forever home that she desperately needs and deserves.

