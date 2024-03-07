Man dies after getting into accident while jogging in Choa Chu Kang, family seeks witnesses

Man dies after getting into accident in Choa Chu Kang on 3 March

A 29-year-old man was out for a morning run last Sunday (3 March) when he was involved in a traffic accident in Choa Chu Kang (CCK).

He was conveyed to the hospital in an unconscious state and reportedly succumbed to his injuries after three days.

The deceased’s family is currently appealing for witnesses and footage of the accident.

Man got into accident while out for weekend run

According to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Xiao (transliterated from Chinese) was out for a morning run when the accident happened.

It occurred at the junction of CCK Drive and CCK Loop near Lot One shopping centre.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, Mr Xiao’s cousin said the victim was attempting to cross the road when the incident took place.

The 29-year-old reportedly sustained multiple injuries and fractures all over his body, including his head, and was conveyed to the hospital in an unconscious state.

In response to MS News’ queries, an SCDF spokesperson said they were alerted to the accident at about 7.05am on 3 March.

Paramedics conveyed a person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Choa Chu Kang accident victim passes away 3 days after collision

Shin Min Daily News reported on Wednesday (6 March) that Mr Xiao was in a critical state and was receiving intensive care.

In the early hours of Thursday (7 March), Facebook user Timothy Yeo, who identified himself as the victim’s secondary schoolmate, provided a tragic update to the case.

According to Mr Yeo, Mr Xiao succumbed to his injuries on 6 March, likely after Shin Min Daily News’ article went live.

He also shared additional details about the accident, some of which raised more questions.

Citing a traffic police report, Mr Yeo stated that the driver involved left the scene before police officers arrived.

He further claimed that the driver had taken the victim’s belongings — including his handphone and wallet — for “safekeeping”.

This allegedly led to a “delay in communication” with the victim’s family as the hospital staff were unable to identify the victim.

Shin Min Daily News reported that Mr Xiao’s family only received news of the accident at about 10pm — more than 12 hours after it happened.

Mr Yeo claimed that the driver involved turned himself into the traffic police “a few hours” after the accident.

However, when traffic police asked if he had footage of the accident, the driver said: “That is all the details I can provide you.”

Given the timeline of events, Mr Yeo couldn’t help but raise certain points that “don’t add up”:

Why did traffic police officers arrive late at the scene?

Why was the driver allowed to leave the scene of the accident?

Why did the driver take the victim’s belongings?

Why did the driver turn himself in only after a few hours?

Family appealing for footage & eyewitnesses

The deceased’s family is currently appealing for witnesses and footage to aid with their understanding of how the accident occurred.

Here’s a compiled list of details regarding the incident:

Date: 3 March 2024

Time: 7.05am – 7.08am

Location: Junction of CCK Drive and CCK Loop

If you have any information regarding the accident in question, do reach out to Mr Yeo via his Facebook page.

Also read: 56-Year-Old Tanker Driver Dies After Choa Chu Kang Collision Involving 5 Vehicles

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.