15-year-old boy in Thailand admits to killing classmate because victim made fun of his parents

Teenager in Thailand admits to killing classmate as victim allegedly made fun of his parents

A 15-year-old boy in Thailand has admitted to killing his classmate, alleging that the victim had made of his parents.

The victim was reported missing early last week in Songkhla Province, South Thailand after fetching his friends home.

About a week later on 29 Sept, the 15-year-old victim’s body was found abandoned in a pond, reports Channel 3 News. Police noted that his body had signs of strangulation.

Combing through CCTV footage, police identified one of his classmates driving the victim’s motorcycle. The boy was called in for questioning and subsequently confessed to the crime.

Teen claims victim made fun of his parents

When questioned by the police, the teen said the victim had made fun of his parents. He said both of them went to the abandoned pond to settle the issue over a fight.

The teen knocked his victim out before fleeing the scene with the latter’s phone and motorcycle. The 15-year-old returned to the scene a while later to check on his victim.

When he found out that the victim was only unconscious, he proceeded to strangle the boy with a rope.

Victim’s parents and classmate offer a different story

The teen’s parents were shocked by news of their son confession, remarking that they hadn’t noticed any difference in his behaviour.

In fact, they saw him being sweet with his girlfriend mere hours after the murder.

Speaking to Channel 8 News, the victim’s mum had a different story to tell.

She believes the murder was motivated by theft. This is because after her son went missing, the family tried calling his phone multiple times. Each time they tried, they would find their number being blocked by whoever was using the phone.

The motorcycle had also gone missing.

A classmate even accused the suspect of being a bully in class. She claims he was the “head honcho” who would frequently name-call and belittle others.

Police are still investigating whether more individuals were involved in the murder.

Also read: Elderly woman in China accused of attempted murder for trying to cut safety rope of worker in mid-air



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ข่าวช่อง8 on YouTube and Kapook.