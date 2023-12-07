AFTERSHOCK PC Has Up To S$699 Off Customisable Laptops, Get Them For Gaming Or WFH

AFTERSHOCK PC Christmas Sale Has Discounts Of Up To S$699 On Its Customisable Laptops

Purchasing a laptop is a big decision — you have to consider the battery life, weight, performance, and many other factors.

It’s even harder if you’re a gamer as you would be looking for something powerful enough to run the latest software on the highest settings.

Thankfully, those of us in Singapore don’t have to look far. Homegrown brand AFTERSHOCK PC is renowned for its range of gaming laptops that offer top-notch performance, and they’re currently having a Christmas sale.

With savings of up to S$699, you’ll be getting even more bang for your buck on four of their models, all of which are customisable based on your needs.

There’s even same-day delivery for those who just can’t wait to get their hands on their new toy ASAP.

Mid-range options for those who work hard & play hard

If you’re both a casual gamer and a digital nomad, you would probably be seeking a computer that’s both portable and powerful.

For that, you can have a look at the LUNAR 14X, AFTERSHOCK PC’s lightest build yet.

Weighing in at just 1.36kg, this model also boasts a 99-watt hour battery that’ll last you while you’re on the go.

It’s hard to think that such a light laptop can handle popular game titles such as ‘Valorant’, but its 100% sRGB 90Hz 2.8K display and GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card are ready to take them head-on.

The LUNAR 14X RTX 3050 package starts at S$1,780 — almost S$300 off its regular price of S$2,059.

Another great mid-range option is the APEX 15R. While it may not be as easy to carry around as the LUNAR 14X, it certainly has more to offer for intense gamers.

The base package comes with an RTX 4050, part of the latest generation of graphics cards. Its 15.6” 165Hz QHD monitor is great for smooth gameplay, especially if you’re into first-person shooter games.

This one’s a great option for more intense work as well — creatives like graphics designers won’t have to deal with insanely long rendering times since the APEX 15R’s AMD Ryzen CPU enables multitasking and multithreaded workloads.

The APEX 15R RTX 4050 package starts at S$1,445 (U.P. S$1,645) while the RTX 4060 package starts at S$1,610 (U.P. S$1,869).

Balance of price point & performance

The successor of one of AFTERSHOCK PC’s most popular models, the FORGE 15X has three different base packages to choose from.

With prices starting from S$1,470, the FORGE 15X has the greatest value for money when it comes to hardware.

Coupled with the latest 13th Generation i5 or i7 intel processors and a 15.6” 144Hz FHD display, you’ll be looking forward to buttery smooth 1080p gameplay.

The FORGE 15X is no slouch for your work needs as well. Thanks to its 14-core processor and the latest generation of 16gb DDR5 RAM, you’ll be running any programmes you need without a hitch.

While it might be slightly heavier at 2.35kg, it’s worth the hardware upgrades if that’s what you need.

The FORGE 15X RTX 4050 package is priced from S$1,470 (U.P. S$1,754), while the RTX 4060 and RTX 4070 packages are going at S$1,780 (U.P. S$2,099) and S$2,270 (U.P. S$2,703) respectively.

High-end peak performance with AFTERSHOCK PC’s flagship notebook

If you’ve got the cash to splash for some top-quality hardware, the NOVA 16X has got you covered with the latest i9 Intel 13th Generation processor and two of the best graphics cards on the market to date.

You won’t miss a second of gameplay or see a pixel out of place with its 16” 240Hz WQXGA display and a 2TB SSD that’ll load your games and programs ultra-fast.

Those who are concerned about the laptop’s internal temperature while running the more intensive games or apps can also opt for the Glacier Core external water-cooling unit add-on.

This is the ultimate laptop that rivals some high-end desktops while being able to maintain low temperatures and fan noise.

Do note that the NOVA 16X is only available on a pre-order basis. This means that while the checkout process is the same, there will be a longer lead time, so plan ahead if you want to get it by a certain time.

This beast of a laptop will set you back S$3,745 (U.P. S$4,295) for its RTX 4080 package and S$4,470 for its RTX 4090 package, almost S$700 off its original S$5,169 price tag.

Get same-day delivery for some AFTERSHOCK PC laptops

Every user is unique and has different needs and budgets. AFTERSHOCK PC caters to this by offering multiple customisation and add-on options for their models.

From the warranty period to the operation system to RAM upgrades, customers can pick and choose what they want before adding to cart.

That way, you can easily put together your own Instagram-worthy setup by adding accessories like keyboards, mice, and monitors from a wide selection of brands like Logitech, Razer, and of course, AFTERSHOCK PC.

The wait for your online shopping to arrive can be excruciating, but with the same-day delivery option, you can get almost instant gratification.

Do note that this is only available for orders submitted before 3pm on business days and applies to the following models:

FORGE 15X RTX 4050 package

APEX 15R RTX 4050 package

LUNAR 15X RTX 3050 package

For more information on AFTERSHOCK PC’s Christmas promotion, visit their website here and follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for all the latest updates.

‘Tis the season to treat yourself

Thanks to the advancement of technology, very big things can now come in surprisingly small packages.

Gone are the days when a bulky full-fledged desktop was the only way to enjoy a top-notch gaming experience — now, you can get the same with the right laptop.

Best of all, finding a good deal means that you’ll also be able to rest easy knowing that you’re getting a device for all your needs while saving money at the same time.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with AFTERSHOCK PC.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Shawn Low.