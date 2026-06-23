Jack Neo’s ‘Ah Boys To Firemen’ opens casting call on social media, sparks online buzz and mixed reactions

Mixed reactions by netizens following open casting call for ‘Ah Boys to Firemen’

Aspiring actors are rushing to put their best foot forward after J Team Productions launched an open casting call for ‘Ah Boys To Firemen’.

This will be the latest instalment in Jack Neo’s long-running ‘Ah Boys To Men’ franchise.

Open casting for ‘Ah Boys To Firemen’

In an Instagram post last Sunday (on 21 June), J Team announced that it is looking for male and female talents in their 20s and 30s of all races for both main and supporting roles.

Interested applicants are required to upload a 30-second to one-minute video of themselves acting out a scene on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok.

The choice of scenes includes hiding your occupation from your mother, confronting a cheating partner, witnessing an accident, and apologising to a teammate.

They also have to tag @jteamsg and @mm2singapore, and include the hashtags #AhBoysToFiremen and #ABTF2027.

According to the post, no acting experience is required, although it is considered a bonus.

Successful applicants will be contacted for a second round of auditions. The submission deadline is 28 June at 11.59pm.

Casting call generating online buzz

The casting call quickly gained traction online, with influencers and content creators posting their own audition clips.

A content creator, @dizfunk_, displayed his acting chops by acting out a scene where he confronted a “cheating girlfriend”.

The video has since garnered 140,000 views and over 2,600 likes, with one netizen commenting: “Give this man an Oscar”.

@ericlinguine also posted a hilarious take on the “cheating girlfriend” scene, complaining about his “girlfriend” and offering her to the other party.

Another creator, @fauziazzhar, also shared that he will release his audition clip if 100 people tag him in Jack Neo’s casting post.

While initially saying that he did this “for the LOLs”, he pointed out that he was “dead serious” about having Malays in the upcoming movie.

Mixed reactions by netizens, some sceptical

Meanwhile, online discussions showed a mix of excitement, curiosity and scepticism.

An excited netizen suggested having the cast from the previous ‘Ah Boys To Men’ series “back in action”.

A commenter who is currently serving in the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) asked if they can play the role.

Others were less enthusiastic, questioning whether the franchise needed another sequel.

A Redditor joked that the “Jack Neo National Service multiverse” continues.

Another netizen poked fun at the possible product placements that are commonplace in Jack Neo movies.

Also read: Jack Neo’s latest film draws flak on Reddit, viewers say they prefer his earlier works

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Featured image adapted from @jteamsg on Instagram.