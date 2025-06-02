Jack Neo’s latest film draws flak on Reddit, viewers say they prefer his earlier works

Redditors say Jack Neo’s new film ‘I Want To Be Boss’ doesn’t live up to his earlier works

If you grew up in Singapore, chances are you’ve watched at least one of Jack Neo’s iconic films, such as ‘I Not Stupid’, ‘Money No Enough’, or ‘Ah Boys to Men’.

The 65-year-old filmmaker recently released a new title, ‘I Want To Be Boss’, but it has sparked mixed reactions among local viewers.

In a thread on the r/askSingapore subreddit titled “Who approves and [funds] Jack Neo movies?”, users expressed their thoughts on the film — with many saying it doesn’t quite match the impact of his earlier hits.

Redditor feels new films rely heavily on product placement

“I enjoyed his older movies, but the ones in recent years are just blatant cash grabs filled with product placement,” wrote the original poster (OP), who shared their experience after watching the film on Netflix.

They also questioned the film’s production, asking who greenlit the movie.

“I believe you can pick a random person off the street and they can write and produce a better movie than him,” they concluded.

Netizens say older generation still tunes in to Jack Neo’s films

The post quickly struck a chord, garnering over 400 upvotes as many users echoed similar sentiments.

One commenter compared Neo’s films to Marvel movies, noting that there will always be people watching, “regardless of whether it’s good or not”.

A recurring gripe was the overt product placement in his recent productions.

While K-dramas tend to weave in sponsors more subtly, one user remarked that Neo’s films often go overboard with product placements.

Despite the criticism, most agreed that his earlier works — particularly ‘I Not Stupid’ — remain favourites, especially among Singaporean millennials who grew up with his brand of social commentary.

