Actresses posing as robots cause buzz on Orchard Road, were promoting Jack Neo’s new AI film

Two actresses posing as robots spotted walking around Orchard Road

On 25 Jan, two actresses posing as robots were spotted walking along Orchard Road, catching the attention of passers-by.

The pair were outside Mandarin Gallery, acting as robots with a flawless appearance and rigid movements, much to the amusement of the crowd.

The interaction between the actresses and the curious onlookers caused a stir, with people pulling out their phones to capture the unusual scene.

The “robots”, clad in black, waved at the crowd and took photos with excited children, further drawing attention.

This performance was part of the promotion for local filmmaker Jack Neo’s newly released AI-themed comedy film, I Want to Be Boss.

The film stars Henry Thia as a man who buys an AI robot to ease his household struggles, only for complications to arise.

One of the “robots” is Singaporean actress Jae Liew, known for her roles in Mediacorp’s Channel 5 and Channel 8 dramas.

The other, with her hair tied in a bun, is Ms Qin, a restaurant owner from Chongqing, China.

Ms Qin went viral last year for her robot-like movements while serving customers, fooling many into thinking she was an actual robot.

Responses from netizens about this “interesting” AI film

Some netizens, excited by the trailer for I Want to Be Boss, had taken to social media in December to express their anticipation for the film.

One user commented, “This is interesting”, while another said the movie was “the only thing I look forward to this Chinese New Year”.

However, not all responses were positive.

Some commenters questioned the overuse of CGI effects, with one stating: “It doesn’t look good. There are too many CGI effects. Can you make it more realistic?”

Despite mixed reactions, I Want to Be Boss is one of Singapore’s first films to incorporate AI.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Neo shared that he experimented with AI for specific shots and even used AI-generated songs for the film, with lyrics written by him.

He believes that AI will soon help filmmakers achieve more with less, and that its capabilities will improve over time.

Featured image adapted from @orchardroadfashion on Instagram, GVPictures on YouTube and TikTok