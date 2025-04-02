67-year-old woman in Thailand dies after dentures get lodged in windpipe, blocking her airway

Thai woman dies after dentures get lodged in her windpipe

A tragic incident occurred in Lampang, Thailand when a 67-year-old vegetable vendor named Moi collapsed at a local market after her dentures became lodged in her windpipe, leading to her death.

On Monday (31 March), Moi was walking back from the restroom when she suddenly collapsed in front of her vegetable stall.

Fellow vendors initially suspected she had fainted due to hypertension — a condition she was known to have — and immediately called for help from the Lampang Rescue Association.

Rescuers arrived at about 6am and attempted to revive her, initially administering first aid.

When their efforts proved unsuccessful, they performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and rushed her to the hospital.

Rescue team discovers dentures blocking her airway

Upon further examination, medical personnel discovered that Moi’s dentures had become dislodged and were stuck in her windpipe, obstructing her breathing.

Rescuers attempted to remove them but were unsuccessful.

Due to the prolonged blockage of her airway, she was unable to breathe and passed away at 7.30am.

Following the incident, Thai news outlet Channel 7 issued a warning to denture users, advising them to regularly check and replace their dentures to prevent similar accidents.

