Guan Yin, Buddha & God Of Wealth Building Block Sets Will Stack Your Blessings For 2024

Designer Creates Building Block Sets Of Guan Yin, Buddha & God Of Wealth With AI

As we reflect on 2023, it is clear that Artificial Intelligence (AI) image generators were one of the biggest talking points of the year.

While they are readily available to almost anyone with Wi-Fi, some have truly stretched the limits of what these tools can do by harnessing them in creative ways.

One of them is a graphic designer from China, who has gone viral for generating AI images of building block sets of Buddha, Guan Yin, and the God of Wealth.

Beyond gods, the talented artist has also dreamed up building block sets of sneakers, designer handbags, and products of brand collaborations.

Designer goes viral for AI creations of celestial building block sets

The AI-generated building block sets are the brainchild of Xiaohongshu user @OGood_idea, who hails from Beijing.

Their creations have taken off on the Chinese social media platform, garnering over 65,000 likes and saves.

Their latest series imagines religious icons like Buddha, Guan Yin, God of Prosperity, and God of Wealth as building block sets.

Given the almost limitless possibilities of AI, the OP makes multiple variations of the same god’s building block set.

Each image also includes the box that the set comes in, and at a passing glance, can almost pass for an actual product announcement.

Apart from the four aforementioned gods, the OP paid homage to the Jade Emperor and Chinese mythological creatures like qilin and dragons.

With Chinese New Year less than two months away, these figurines could certainly come in handy to liven up one’s space while bringing some ong.

Designer bag & AirPods case in building block form

If you’re not one for mythical and religious figurines, the OP has plenty of other AI creations that you’d wish were real, like collaborations with luxury designer brands and Apple.

One of them is a series of Louis Vuitton tote bag building block sets, accompanied by boxes in matching prints.

You can also find a Gucci backpack in various colourways like the brand’s iconic green and red palette.

For the tech geeks, the designer conjured up Leica cameras and AirPods cases — all as realistic, buildable sets.

The OP’s love for Nike footwear is evident, as they have also generated crossovers between the sneaker brand and designer labels.

Fashion enthusiasts can feast their eyes on Nike x Chanel, Nike x Balenciaga, Nike x Swarovski, and many more.

Across most of the designs, the OP incorporates Chinese elements frequently. One of his most popular creations shows a Nike Air Jordan pair adorned in a classic Chinese porcelain print.

AI brings Gundam-inspired AirPods cases, bag & helmet to life

Fans of the Japanese sci-fi anime series Gundam should not miss out on this designer’s creations either.

For starters, there is an AirPods case that makes it look like your earphones are encased in a mobile suit.

Speaking of wearable accessories, the OP has conjured up Gundam rings that incorporate elements like the robot heads and suit colourways.

As one might expect, the designer merged two of his greatest passions: Nike and Gundam, in the form of sneakers. If you want a pair of head-turning kicks, this is it.

The pièce de résistance, however, has got to be these Gundam helmets.

Since mobile suits are supposed to be 18 metres tall, these helmets would be the next best thing for cosplayers or simply anyone who has ever dreamed of being a Gundam pilot.

The OP’s designs have certainly opened our eyes to all the possibilities we can explore through AI.

If we’re lucky, some of the aforementioned brands might even take notice and make these a reality.

Featured image adapted from @OGood_idea on Xiaohongshu and Xiaohongshu.