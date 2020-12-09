Volocopter Aims To Launch Air Taxis Commercially In Singapore By 2023

When we picture a futuristic city, many of us will imagine flying cars zooming about seamlessly in the air.

Well, we might just be closer to that reality than you think.

On Wednesday (9 Dec), Volocopter, a pioneer in urban air mobility, announced that it has committed to launching air services in Singapore within the next 3 years.

In other words, by 2023, we could be travelling around in flying taxis.

Air taxis set to take off in Singapore by 2023

What was once a distant dream might soon become reality — a smol aircraft may be bringing you places in the near future.

On Wednesday (9 Dec), Volocopter announced their commitment towards launching air taxi services here in a press release.

These aircrafts aim to enhance urban air mobility and can fly up to 2 passengers directly and quietly to their destinations.

The first route in Singapore is expected to be over our iconic Marina Bay skyline.

Flying across the breathtaking views at Marina Bay, the Volocopter is also expected to enhance Singapore’s tourism industry with this new attraction.

Following these flights, there are endless possibilities, from jetting across the city to cross-border flights. In the long run, Volocopter looks to enhance connectivity in the region and improve travel experiences.

Just imagine, one day we could be getting on an air taxi to Malaysia in a matter of minutes, without any fuss about traffic jams.

Volocopter expected to hire 200 employees by 2026

Leading up to the launch of commercial operations, Volocopter will be building their dream team.

They are looking to get 50 pilots, engineers, operation specialists, and business managers in the next 3 years.

By 2026, the company is expected to hire over 200 employees in Singapore to manage a network of routes.

Before commencing commercial air taxi operations, Volocopter will obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, including those from Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS). This will be done through comprehensive tests, flight trials, evaluations, and certification.

The company is also doing research and development projects with local institutions. The first of them is with Fraunhofer Singapore at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Air taxi demonstration flight back in 2019

Volocopter has long been planning their launch of electric air taxi services in Singapore.

Back in October last year, Volocopter did an air taxi demonstration flight in the heart of Singapore, over the Marina Bay area.

Earlier on in 2019, they had also opened their Singapore office.

Since then, they have been working closely with key stakeholders including the Ministry of Transport (MOT) to receive the necessary permits to fly.

Collaborating with CAAS and the Economic Development Board of Singapore (EDB), they hope to bring this futuristic dream to reality in the coming years.

An exciting prospect fast becoming reality

Air taxis are exciting prospects which are fast becoming a likely reality. The launch of such services will certainly add a whole new dimension to transportation in Singapore.

We’re excited to see how the urban air mobility industry will continue to grow in the years to come.

Who knows, maybe not too far in the future, we’ll be able to jet off to work in a swanky air taxi.

