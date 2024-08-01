Aircon technician falls from 3rd floor of Kaki Bukit building, hospitalised in stable condition

Technician was servicing aircon at Kaki Bukit industrial building without safety harness

Warning: Some readers may find the photos and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

While repairing an aircon unit at an industrial building Kaki Bukit, a technician plunged from the third floor to the ground, suffering considerable injury.

Several images of the incident’s aftermath were posted on the Complaint Singapore Unrestricted Facebook group on Thursday (1 Aug) evening.

They showed the bloodied man lying on the ground, wearing a shirt with the words “Gain City” on its back.

Man’s leg was bent awkwardly

More lurid photos showed the man apparently conscious but bleeding from a number of places on his head and lying in a pool of his own blood.

Concerningly, his left leg was bent at an awkward angle and resting on his thigh.

A more than one minute-long video also showed three Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel attending to the injured man, with one telling him not to move.

However, the man moved anyway, turning onto his side.

The officers then prepared to load him onto a stretcher.

Man fell from 3rd-floor aircon ledge

Another photo showed a wider shot of the building and indicated that the man had fallen from an aircon ledge on the 3rd floor.

A photo of the ledge where he allegedly fell from showed a large hole in the mesh. There was also a shoe on the ledge on the second floor.

Aircon technician was reportedly servicing aircon unit at Kaki Bukit

The man had arrived alone at a furniture company on the third floor of the building to service an aircon unit outside the boss’ office, an employee of the firm told Shin Min Daily News.

He did not make use of a safety harness, the employee said.

Before falling, the man let out a yell and was found on the ground below covered in blood.

Employees said the man had been walking on the mesh when he fell through a hole and landed on the second floor, then rolled farther down onto the ground.

Incident took place on 27 July: SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it responded to a call for assistance last Saturday (27 July) at about 6.40pm.

The location was 30 Kaki Bukit Road 3, an industrial building.

One person was conveyed to Changi General Hospital (CGH), SCDF added.

Aircon technician was in Kaki Bukit on private job

In a statement quoted by Shin Min, Gain City confirmed that the man was an employee from China.

The 37-year-old is a driver who is part of a three-person service team, but had taken on an outside aircon maintenance job privately without his company’s knowledge.

Work permit holders are not allowed to engage in business or work outside their registered company.

He didn’t use safety harness: Gain City

That day, he had left work with personal protective equipment (PPE), including a safety harness, but didn’t use it — a violation of safety protocol.

Gain City stressed that safety is its top priority. The company has strict safety protocols, including the use of safety equipment in all installation and maintenance tasks, it said, adding:

We will continue to strengthen our safety training to ensure that the highest standards of safety are maintained for all employees.

Man hospitalised in stable condition

Gain City is deeply concerned about the employee’s health and wished him a speedy recovery, it said.

He’s now in stable condition and recovering in CGH. The company is in close contact with him and his family to ensure he receives the necessary medical care and assistance in hospital.

With Gain City’s assistance, his wife arrived in Singapore on 30 July.

His family has expressed their gratitude to the company for its support and concern during this difficult period.

MS News has reached out to Gain City for more information about the incident.

Also read: Worker Falls 10m At Orchard Condo Worksite & Survives, Now In Stable Condition

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore Unrestricted on Facebook.