Worker Falls 10m At Orchard Condo Worksite & Survives, Now In Stable Condition

Worker Falls From 10 Metres At Orchard Condo Worksite On 19 Dec

Singapore has recorded 44 workplace fatalities this year, proving how concerning such situations continue to be.

As hazardous as they may be, some people thankfully seem to be luckier than others.

On Monday (19 Dec), a worker apparently fell from a height of 10 metres at the construction site of a condominium at Orchard.

Despite plunging from such a height, the 31-year-old worker somehow survived the fall, though he sustained injuries to his arm and thighs.

Worker falls 10 metres at Orchard condo worksite

Images circulating on social media and messaging platforms show a worker in an awkward position against what looks to be a concrete surface at a construction site.

Another picture also showed the platform from which the worker allegedly fell.

In response to MS News’ queries, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson confirmed that the incident happened at about 3pm on Monday (19 Dec).

The location of the incident was 18 Tomlinson Road, the address of the upcoming Park Nova condominium in Tanglin.

According to the MOM representative, a Bangladeshi worker was carrying out scaffolding works when he fell from a height of 10 metres onto the ground floor.

He sustained injuries to his right arm and thighs, as well as lacerations to his scalp.

Miraculously, he was conscious when conveyed to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The ministry has since ordered the occupier of the site to cease all scaffolding activities involving work at height.

Worker trapped among pile of rebars

Detailing the rescue operation, an SCDF spokesperson said that the worker was trapped among a pile of rebars, noted The Straits Times (ST).

To extricate the trapped worker, SCDF officers had to cut through several of the surrounding rebars.

A medical team from Singapore General Hospital (SGH) was reportedly also on-site to provide medical assistance.

Kudos to the officers who rescued the trapped worker in time, preventing the situation from escalating further.

We wish the injured worker a swift and smooth recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.