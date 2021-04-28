SFA Suspends & Fines Al-Hussain Restaurant In Tampines For 2 Offences

Tampines has no lack of makan places, but residents staying near Tampines Street 81 may be most familiar with Al-Hussain Restaurant at block 822.

A 24-hour eatery selling Indian Muslim food, many would have probably gone there for late-night prata suppers.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to do so for a while as the restaurant is closed till 10 May.

Al-Hussain restaurant in Tampines suspended from 27 Apr

A notice by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) states that they’ve suspended the restaurant’s licence from Tuesday (27 Apr).

This is following the accumulation of 12 demerit points for the following offences:

Sale of food that’s unclean or contains foreign matter – 6 points

Failure to register stall assistant – 6 points

SFA also fined Al-Hussain restaurant $800 for the above offences.

The suspension will last for 2 weeks until 10 May, after which the eatery may reopen, if they fulfill certain requirements.

Staff have to retake & pass Food Safety Course

Prior to reopening, all food handlers at Al-Hussain restaurant will have to re-take Level 1 of the Food Safety Course.

SFA requires them to pass this level before resuming work.

The board took the opportunity to remind all restaurant owners to practice good food hygiene, and only employ staff with valid registration.

Hopefully, Al-Hussain Restaurant will adhere to these guidelines and reopen without a glitch after 10 May. If you’re thinking of going, here’s how to get there:



Al-Hussain Restaurant

Address: 822 Tampines Street 81, Singapore 520822

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT: Tampines West Station

No prata suppers till 10 May

The closure may come as a surprise to patrons, who may be planning to drop by for some teh and prata soon.

Don’t fret, however, as it’ll last for only 2 weeks, during which the restaurant will hopefully step up its hygiene efforts.

Once the eatery reopens, you can jio your supper kakis there again, and indulge in some good ole mamak food.

