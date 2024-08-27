Woman thrilled to spot rare albino squirrel in Ang Mo Kio again after 2 years

Rare albino squirrel spotted in Ang Mo Kio Town Garden West

In January 2022, Facebook user BeeBee Lim amazed everyone on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings page with her incredible discovery of an albino squirrel in Ang Mo Kio (AMK).

Fast forward to 21 Aug 2024, and she spotted a similar white-furred squirrel in the same area.

Though she can’t be sure if it’s the same squirrel, the sighting was still a special moment for her.

Spotted first squirrel more than 2 years ago

While Ms Lim’s first encounter with the squirrel was over two years ago, she remembers it clearly.

Speaking with MS News, she recalled walking past AMK Town Garden West when she noticed “something white” in a tree.

At first, she thought it was a cat, but a closer look revealed it was an albino squirrel.

“I was so excited that I almost lost sight of it,” she said.

Thankfully, she managed to keep up with the squirrel as it circled the tree, allowing her to capture some great photos, which she later shared online.

Her Facebook post received over 1,100 likes, with many commenters impressed by the rare sighting.

One even described it as a one-in-10,000 “unique rarity”.

Encounters albino squirrel again on 21 Aug

The second encounter also took place at AMK Town Garden West on 21 Aug 2024 at 1.30pm.

While walking home, Ms Lim saw a white animal darting up a slope, with another squirrel playfully chasing it.

She was “praying” it was the albino squirrel she had spotted two years ago, and indeed, that seemed to be the case.

With her heart racing, Ms Lim followed the squirrel as it climbed a tree and managed to snap several photos.

Although the squirrel moved quickly, making most of the photos less clear, she posted the best shot online.

Her Facebook post once again caught the attention of netizens, with many expressing their admiration for the rare sight.

While the albino colouration is striking, it does come with its challenges.

As one netizen noted: “Surprised it [has] lived to this size; easy predator pickings because no [camouflage].”

Ms. Lim told MS News that while she couldn’t be certain if this was the same squirrel she saw two years ago, others have also reported spotting an albino squirrel in AMK Town Garden West, so its presence isn’t exactly a “secret”.

