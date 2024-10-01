Amazon Prime Big Deal Days to begin on 8 Oct, enjoy up to 60% off popular brands

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days to offer up to 60% discounts

If you’ve been eyeing items in your cart, now’s the perfect time to snag them at unbeatable prices.

From 8 to 13 Oct, Amazon Prime users can enjoy massive discounts, with deals of up to 60% on selected items — making it one of the best sales this year.

Play the cards right, and you can save a hefty sum on products from popular brands.

The sale will feature a variety of items, including apparel, electronic products, home appliances, and self-care products.

Some standout offers include:

Up to 60% off Calvin Klein shoes

Up to 60% off ECOVACS appliances

Up to 50% off Samsung gadgets

Up to 50% off Sukin, L’Oreal and Bioderma products

Apart from retail items, Amazon Fresh will also be joining the buzz, with eye-catching deals for a range of essentials and groceries.

These include:

Up to 50% off selected fruits

Up to 50% off selected beers

Notably, members will be given S$100 off their first six orders on Amazon Fresh.

For those spending over S$60, Amazon is offering a special S$10 off promo code (valid from 8 to 13 Oct) that applies to all items sold on Amazon.sg.

Amazon Prime Exclusive

As this event is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, interested shoppers will need a subscription for the upcoming sale.

New sign-ups can enjoy a 30-day free trial, before subscription continues at S$4.99 a month or S$49.90 a year.

Apart from partaking in Big Deal Days, Amazon Prime members also enjoy benefits, such as free international delivery on selected items sold by Amazon US and Amazon Japan, and access to original Amazon shows.

Also read: Suntec+ partners with yuu to double your rewards, get S$180 in vouchers when you sign up

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from About Amazon.