Suntec+ partners with yuu to double your rewards, get S$180 in vouchers when you sign up

Let’s be real — in Singapore, we’re always on the hunt for ways to get more bang for our buck. After all, nothing beats the thrill of saving money and watching those rewards stack up with every purchase.

It’s a bit like that viral “girl math” trend from a while back — if you’re earning points and collecting rewards, are you really even spending at all?

Well, whether you’re into “girl math” or just love a good deal, here’s something exciting: As part of an exclusive partnership between the two programmes, you can now link your yuu account to the Suntec+ App and start earning Suntec+ Points and yuu points with every qualifying purchase at Suntec City.

Because why settle for less when you can have the best of both worlds?

Double the rewards plus S$180 in vouchers

Those who love racking up rewards while shopping are going to love Suntec+.

It’s a super convenient, cardless loyalty programme from Suntec City that lets you earn points at over 300 stores and score amazing deals and discounts all year round.

Now, here’s where it gets exciting: Suntec City just became the first mall to team up exclusively with yuu.

Previously, yuu points could only be earned at specific yuu merchants. But thanks to this partnership, Suntec+ members can now collect yuu points when they shop and dine at participating outlets in Suntec City — even if they’re not yuu merchants.

Linking your accounts is simple. Just follow these steps:

Launch the Suntec+ App Tap on the yuu icon on the Home Page Link your yuu ID Tap on the QR code Tap on “Link Now”

Oh, and check this out: new Suntec+ sign-ups get an e-Voucher bundle worth over S$180 (more on that in a sec). And when you need a snack break while exploring the mall, there’s a S$5 F&B e-Voucher in your bundle — perfect for that bubble tea you’ve been craving.

There’s more. Besides the vouchers, you’ll also earn double the Suntec+ Points during your first month of signing up. Just keep in mind that you need to spend a minimum of S$20 per receipt at Suntec City participating stores to qualify for earning those points.

You can then use your Suntec+ Points to redeem Suntec City e-Vouchers and exclusive deals from selected stores. Or, if you’re looking for something more practical, redeem them for carpark dollars to help offset your parking fees.

E-Voucher bundle has something for everyone

Curious about what’s in the bundle? We’ve got the scoop.

Tech lovers, you’re in for a treat because Switch+ (#01-327/328) is one store that’s offering welcome perks.

As an authorised Apple reseller, it showcases a stunning range of iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. It’s almost like stepping into the full-fledged Apple Store across the bay.

Your e-Voucher bundle includes a 10% discount on selected accessories, perfect for grabbing a cool case, cable, or keyboard for your new gadget.

Speaking of tech, we’re glued to smartphones during commutes, spend hours staring at computer screens at work, then collapse onto the couch to binge-watch TV at home.

With all that screen time, when was the last time you had your eyes checked?

As part of the Suntec+ welcome perks, Spectacle Hut (#01-367) is offering a free eye screening and S$50 off its products with a minimum spend of S$250.

Swing by to marvel at its brand-new fully automated eye test machine and treat yourself to a stylish pair of specs while you’re at it.

Once your vision health is sorted, it’s time to feast your eyes on loads of cuteness at The Green Party (#02-602B), which boasts racks lined with everything from household items to adorable plush toys.

Anime and game fans will be over the moon to find merch from popular series like ‘Spy X Family’ and ‘Genshin Impact’, while fashionistas can scoop up chic accessories to elevate their #slay fits.

As part of the new sign-up bundle, The Green Party is offering a 3% cashback (capped at S$10) on all purchases — no minimum spend required. This means you can dive into this delightful selection and pick what catches your interest without any pressure to overspend just for a discount.

And don’t forget: linking your Suntec+ and yuu accounts means you can earn yuu points in addition to Suntec+ Points, whether you’re a new member or a seasoned pro.

Grab a bite after your shopping adventure

Shopping sprees can really work up an appetite, but don’t worry — Suntec City’s got you covered with an array of fantastic dining options that might make choosing a bit of a challenge.

Luckily, we’re here to help you make the most of your S$5 F&B e-Voucher.

First up, if you’re craving authentic Penang flavours without the flight or drive north, Penang Place (#02-314/315/316) is the, well, place for you.

With a head chef and nine other culinary pros from Malaysia, they’ll transport you straight to the “Pearl of the Orient” with their Penang char kway teow and Penang assam laksa. No passport needed.

If you’re dreaming of a night out with great vibes and live tunes, Jyu Lae (#01-315) is where you need to be.

This Taiwanese-style gem features live bands every night, setting the stage for a dining experience that’s as vibrant and fun as it is delicious.

Tuck into a menu filled with hearty Oriental and Taiwanese dishes with a modern twist, such as mala pasta, braised pork rice, ham and cheese egg crepes, along with special desserts and alcoholic drinks.

If that doesn’t get your mouth watering, we’re not sure what will.

Take care of your health & unwind

Retail therapy and good food are awesome forms of self-care, but don’t overlook your physical and mental health.

As they say, “health is wealth”. And you can enrich your ‘wealth’ conveniently at Eu Yan Sang (#02-702) by stocking up on its premium quality herbs, tonics, and supplements to give your well-being a boost.

Now’s the perfect time to make a purchase because you can redeem a S$5 e-Voucher with a minimum spend of S$30 as a new Suntec+ member.

Drop by the store, chat with Eu Yan Sang’s friendly TCM experts, and they’ll guide you to the perfect health supplement, whether it’s for yourself or a gift for Ah Ma.

But feeling good isn’t just about what you take; it can also be about how you look — just ask anyone who’s had a bad hair day. On the flip side, terrific tresses can make you feel like you’re on top of the world.

K-drama-worthy locks are just a snip away at Hair Plus Korean Salon (#03-338/339), run by experts from Seoul.

A healthy scalp is also key to a fabulous mane. The Scalp Renew Treatment creates the ideal environment for gorgeous hair growth, and you can now enjoy it at 50% off (U.P. S$120) as part of your Suntec+ welcome perks.

Finally, unwind and de-stress at Spa Infinity, where new Suntec+ members can indulge in the Infinity Massage (U.P. S$174.40) or Stemcell Ultra Facial (U.P. S$348.80) for just S$68 each.

If you were looking for a reason to pamper yourself, this would be it.

Rack up rewards twice as fast with Suntec+ & yuu partnership

Loyalty has its perks, and Suntec+ and yuu are the perfect examples.

With their epic team-up — like a superhero crossover blockbuster — you can now rack up rewards twice as fast, making your shopping and dining experience even more satisfying.

For more information on the Suntec+ and yuu partnership, visit the official website. Don’t forget to download the Suntec+ App here and the yuu app here.

Click here for more info about Suntec+ and here to sign up. You can also follow Suntec City on Facebook or Instagram for all the latest updates and promotions.

