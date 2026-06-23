85 Amazon Prime Day 2026 deals to shop till 26 June, from tech & kitchen tools to skincare & baby gear

85 Best Amazon Prime Day 2026 deals to shop in Singapore from now till 26 June

We’ve all been there: a massive online sale drops, and while you’re definitely spoilt for choice, it can also feel like you’re drowning in endless product pages with no idea where to begin.

If that sounds like you this Amazon Prime Day, which kicks off today and runs till Friday (26 June), we’ve got your back.

This year’s Prime Day deals come with savings of up to 40%, with additional discounts bringing selected products up to 72% off.

Instead of making you dig through page after page of algorithm-approved chaos, we’ve rounded up genuine, high-value standouts worth adding to your cart.

From tech and home essentials to beauty, fashion, and everyday upgrades, this directory is divided into clean, scannable categories so you can navigate around the decision fatigue and jump straight to the deals that matter.

Home essentials and improvements for a polished space

It’s usually the small things that make a home feel a little more put-together, like a tidier sink area, a better shower hose, or picture hooks that don’t leave holes in the wall. There are also handy extras like water bottles and a travel-sized toilet spray for the little everyday moments you’ll be glad you were prepared for.

1) hansgrohe Logis Universal Grab Bar — S$55.73 (U.P. S$135.89)

2) hansgrohe Logis Universal Corner Basket — S$38.52 (U.P. S$86.88)

3) hansgrohe Isiflex Shower Hose, 160cm — S$26.19 (U.P. S$58.10)

4) Joseph Joseph Easy-Store Toothbrush Holder Caddy — S$15.66 (U.P. S$43)

5) Nalgene Sustain Tritan BPA-Free Wide Mouth Water Bottle, 16oz — S$14.98 (U.P. S$25.90)

6) Command Large Picture Hanging Strips, 20 Black Adhesive Pairs — S$13.73 (U.P. S$28)

7) Command XL Heavyweight Picture Hanging Strips, 16 White Pairs — S$13.81 (U.P. S$29)

8) Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw, 24oz — S$27.64 (U.P. S$37.69)

9) Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, Variety Travel Size 10ml — S$24.67 (U.P. S$36)

Kitchen tools for simpler cooking

Cooking at home feels much less stressful when your tools actually help, rather than get in the way. Think coffee makers for slow mornings, prep tools for easier chopping and grating, and sink or utensil organisers that help keep the post-cooking mess under control.

10) Bialetti Venus Induction Coffee Maker, 4 Cups — S$26.01 (U.P. S$95)

11) Bialetti Moka Express Moka Pot, 6 Cups — S$31.18 (U.P. S$100)

12) Joseph Joseph Surface Sink Caddy Stainless Steel Sponge Holder — S$23.82 (U.P. S$55)

13) Joseph Joseph Elevate Steel Carousel 6-Piece Tool Set — S$120.55 (U.P. S$239)

14) KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener / Bottle Opener — S$14.00 (U.P. S$28)

15) KitchenAid Gourmet Box Grater — S$21.93 (U.P. S$32.09)

16) OXO Good Grips Chopper — S$47.53 (U.P. S$59.80)

Electronics and PC gear for productivity and downtime

For workdays, gaming sessions, and everything in between, a few tech upgrades can make your setup feel a lot smoother. There’s better audio for focus, gaming gear for after-hours fun, and PC or networking essentials for a more reliable work-from-home setup.

17) TRENDnet 6-Port 10G Switch — S$109.89 (U.P. S$279)

18) Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Over-Ear Headphones — S$310.78 (U.P. S$699)

19) ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — S$210.27 (U.P. S$267)

20) ASUS ROG Spatha X Wireless Gaming Mouse — S$178.03 (U.P. S$249)

21) Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro AI True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds — S$245.32 (U.P. S$360)

22) AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor — S$345.23 (U.P. S$650)

23) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6-Core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor — S$242.51 (U.P. S$433)

24) Razer Viper V3 Gaming Mouse — S$60.27 (U.P. S$103)

25) Razer Basilisk V3 Customizable Ergonomic Gaming Mouse — S$43.72 (U.P. S$53.26)

Self-care and beauty picks for looking and feeling your best

Self-care doesn’t always have to be elaborate. Sometimes, it’s simply restocking your cleanser, finding a moisturiser that works for sensitive skin, replacing an old hair brush, or adding a small beauty tool that makes your routine feel more intentional.

26) Wet Brush Shower Hair Brush Detangler — S$13.16 (U.P. S$34.88)

27) Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Cleanser, 500ml — S$28.37 (U.P. S$42.90)

28) FOREO KIWI derma Microdermabrasion Machine — S$168.37 (U.P. S$255)

29) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Wash — S$9.24 (U.P. S$18.22)

30) Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum — S$33.34 (U.P. S$50.47)

31) Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Toothbrushes, 4 Pack — S$22.88 (U.P. S$46)

32) Real Techniques Full Beat 4-Piece Makeup Brush Set — S$20.02 (U.P. S$35.05)

33) Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion for Sensitive Skin — S$15.04 (U.P. S$26)

34) Cetaphil Redness Relieving Night Moisturizer — S$17.71 (U.P. S$31.90)

35) Kiko Milano Unlimited Double Touch, Clear Lipstick and Gloss, 131 Spiced Tea — S$17.66 (U.P. S$25.23)

Sharp style staples and everyday apparel

Nail every #fitcheck with wardrobe staples that are easy to dress up, down, or layer into your everyday rotation. From cotton tees, polos, chinos, work pants, trunks, and tanks to outerwear for cooler days or rainy commutes, these picks cover everything from casual weekends to smarter family outings.

36) Nautica Men’s Short Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt, True Black Solid — S$15.84 (U.P. S$57)

37) Nautica Men’s Classic Fit Flat Front Stretch Chino Short, Bright White — S$40.19 (U.P. S$86)

38) Nautica Men’s Short Sleeve 100% Cotton Pique Color Block Polo — S$29.02 (U.P. S$50)

39) Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Full Zip Jacket, Black — S$39.15 (U.P. S$86)

40) Columbia Women’s Switchback Waterproof Rain Jacket, Marine Light — S$46.88 (U.P. S$69.50)

41) Calvin Klein Men’s Ultra Soft Modern 3-Pack Trunk — S$41.89 (U.P. S$93)

42) Dickies Men’s Big & Tall Heavyweight Crew Neck Short Sleeve Tee — S$15.50 (U.P. S$24)

43) Dickies Men’s Loose Fit Double Knee Work Pants, Black — S$32.25 (U.P. S$50)

44) Hanes Men’s 6-Pack FreshIQ Crew T-Shirts, White — S$27.43 (U.P. S$42.22)

45) Hanes Men’s Essentials Top Pack, Midweight Cotton Tanks, Sleeveless Shirts, 3-Pack, Athletic Navy — S$19.84 (U.P. S$37)

Bags, footwear, and travel essentials for life on the move

A reliable bag, wallet, pair of shoes, or even a trusty tumbler can make errands, commutes, and short trips feel that much more comfortable. Crossbody bags, leather wallets, sneakers, boots, travel duffels, and other practical picks keep things useful without feeling too fussy.

46) Fossil Women’s Logan Leather RFID-Blocking Clutch Wallet — S$98.13 (U.P. S$150)

47) Calvin Klein Hadley Triple Compartment Crossbody Bag, Black/Dove — S$99.31 (U.P. S$214)

48) Ecco Women’s Soft 7 Leather Sneaker, Black — S$116.52 (U.P. S$232)

49) Clarks Men’s Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot, Beeswax — S$58.69 (U.P. S$144)

50) Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler, 40oz — S$30.35 (U.P. S$79.90)

51) Osprey Transporter 40L Travel Duffel Bag, Raven Black — S$166.33 (U.P. S$255.30)

52) The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag, Black — S$38.11 (U.P. S$66)

53) Carhartt Men’s Oil Tan Trifold Wallet, Brown — S$33.60 (U.P. S$56)

54) Skechers Men’s Skech-air Envoy Construction Shoe — S$85.94 (U.P. S$137.17)

55) Travelon Anti-theft Metro Convertible Small Crossbody Bag — S$39.94 (U.P. S$60)

56) Skechers Women’s Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker, Navy — S$66.24 (U.P. S$98)

Workout gear and outdoor equipment

Getting active feels a little easier when the gear is already sorted. There are swim essentials for pool days, pickleball picks for casual games, golf balls for weekend sessions, and snow goggles if a winter trip is somewhere on the calendar.

57) Speedo Unisex Adult Biofuse 2.0 Swimming Goggles — S$23.22 (U.P. S$51)

58) Speedo Deluxe Ventilator Mesh Equipment Bag — S$24.01 (U.P. S$51)

59) TYR Big Mesh Mummy Swimming Backpack — S$17.29 (U.P. S$36)

60) Franklin Sports Pro Pickleball Paddles — S$104.34 (U.P. S$217)

61) Franklin Sports X-26 Performance Indoor Pickleballs, 12-Pack — S$22.54 (U.P. S$43)

62) Bridgestone Golf Yellow Golf Balls, 12-Pack — S$22.99 (U.P. S$34.48)

63) Oakley Flight Deck Ski Goggles — S$191.72 (U.P. S$314)

64) Oakley Line Miner Snow Goggles — S$144.64 (U.P. S$218)

Educational and creative finds for the little ones

The best toys are often the ones that keep kids busy while letting them learn something along the way. Learning tablets, sound books, board games, drawing kits, markers, and playsets give curious little hands and minds plenty to explore.

65) Accutime Bluey Kids Smartwatch — S$32.28 (U.P. S$51)

66) TeeTurtle Ramy Badie Here to Slay Board Game — S$21.01 (U.P. S$49.27)

67) Happy Little Dinosaurs Base Game — S$21.58 (U.P. S$32.75)

68) Kahootz Spirograph Deluxe Kit — S$25.53 (U.P. S$59)

69) Crayola Click Retractable Washable Marker Set — S$14.80 (U.P. S$31.90)

70) LeapFrog My First Learning Interactive Tablet — S$29.67 (U.P. S$53.90)

71) LeapFrog Chat and Count Emoji Smart Phone Learning Toy — S$21.81 (U.P. S$40.70)

72) LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words Book — S$24.30 (U.P. S$46)

73) Learning Resources View-Thru 14-Piece Geometric Solids Set — S$19.93 (U.P. S$34.17)

74) ThinkFun Zingo 1-2-3 — S$23.37 (U.P. S$34.90)

75) Gabby’s Dollhouse, Primp and Pamper Bathroom with Mercat Figure — S$24.74 (U.P. S$38.39)

Baby essentials for feeding, changing, and everyday outings

Baby routines come with a lot of bits and pieces, so practical items can really help. Bottles, bibs, diaper pail refills, changing mats, carriers, caddies, a toddler backpack, and a baby monitor cover the everyday things parents tend to reach for again and again.

76) Diaper Genie Clean Laundry Scent Diaper Pail Refills, Pack of 3 — S$22.02 (U.P. S$40.42)

77) Infantino Flip Advanced 4-in-1 Convertible Carrier, Light Grey — S$62.72 (U.P. S$99.90)

78) Skip Hop Light Up Diaper Caddy, Grey — S$50.47 (U.P. S$79.90)

79) Britax Skyline Backless Booster Seat — S$221.26 (U.P. S$304.60)

80) Gerber Unisex Baby Muslin Drooling Bibs, 8-Pack — S$17.73 (U.P. S$24)

81) Dr Brown’s 9oz Glass Wide-Neck Options+ Bottle — S$14.92 (U.P. S$22.31)

82) Dr Brown’s 8oz/250ml Narrow Glass Options+ Bottles, 2-Pack — S$15.53 (U.P. S$39.90)

83) Skip Hop Pronto Signature Portable Changing Mat — S$30.59 (U.P. S$55.93)

84) Skip Hop Zoo Toddler Backpack, Pug — S$26 (U.P. S$38.60)

85) VTech Remote Pan-Tilt-Zoom Video Baby Monitor — S$67.68 (U.P. S$97.79)

Maximise your savings and perks this Amazon Prime Day

Besides the product markdowns, there are a few extra ways to stretch your dollar further during Amazon Prime Day.

Shoppers can look out for Global Store Flash Vouchers dropping daily at 12am, 12pm, and 6pm, with stackable savings for international items:

S$10 off with a minimum spend of S$110

S$30 off with a minimum spend of S$330

S$60 off with a minimum spend of S$660

Various banks and payment providers are also offering additional savings, including:

DBS Cardholders: S$5 off with S$120 spend

DBS CCI Cardholders: S$6 off with S$80 spend, or S$15 off with S$250 spend

HSBC Cardholders: S$8 off with S$180 spend

PayLater by Grab users: S$12 off with S$200 spend

Atome users: S$10 off with S$180 spend

Prime members can also enjoy fast, free local delivery on millions of eligible items, plus free international delivery from Amazon’s global stores in the United States, Japan, and Germany in as little as two days.

Not a Prime member yet? You can sign up for a 30-day free trial. After the trial, membership auto-renews at S$4.99/month or S$49.90/year.

For the full list of deals and live price checks, visit the official Amazon Prime Day website.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day 2026 has up to 40% off brands like Skechers, Owala & more for 4 days only

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Featured image adapted from Amazon, Amazon, and Amazon.