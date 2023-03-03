Ang Mo Kio Beer Lady Allegedly Attacked By Uncles At Kopitiam, Suffers Broken Toe & Bruises

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Beer Lady Attacked At Ang Mo Kio Kopitiam For Reportedly Refusing To Play Peanut Betting Game

Singapore’s heartland kopitiams are popular places for Singaporeans to hang out and have a drink.

Sometimes, however, the crowd may get rowdy and fights can break out.

Recently, a beer lady was attacked by two uncles at a kopitiam in Ang Mo Kio (AMK).

The woman suffered a broken toe and bruises on her head.

Fight broke out at 1am in AMK kopitiam

The incident occurred at about 1am in the morning last Sunday (26 Feb), reported Shin Min Daily News.

The Chinese paper was sent a video taken by an eyewitness of a fight that broke out at a kopitiam.

It’s located in Block 630 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

2 men appear to attack woman lying on the floor

In the video, a woman can be seen lying on the floor, seemingly after being attacked.

A man in a black shirt appears to be about to hit her when she pulls on his clothes to stop him.

Another man in a blue camouflage shirt then separates the two.

However, the man in blue is far from her saviour — he starts to attack her himself with his fists.

The woman kicks out at him in defence, but he grabs on to her legs.

As the first man in black starts to attack her again, the man in blue appears to use a plastic chair to strike the woman’s head two times.

Finally, three or four people come up to stop him.

However, the man in black remained undeterred and continued the attack, hitting her in the face and kicking her chest.

Uncles invited her to play game but she refused

The alleged victim, named only as Ms Lin, told Shin Min that she works as a beer promoter at the kopitiam.

The 44-year-old added that during the incident she’d actually knocked off work, changed her clothes and was having drinks with friends.

However, there was a group of uncles at the next table who were in their 50s or 60s.

They invited them to play a “peanut betting game” but she didn’t want to play, so she sat at another table.

She also advised her friends not to play because she wanted to go home earlier.

Beer lady allegedly attacked, friend also beaten

Just as Ms Lin was about to leave, though, one of the uncles got upset and allegedly started attacking her.

Another one then allegedly joined in.

When she was hit by the chair, a lady in a grey top and a man wearing a helmet came over to stop the attack, she said.

Additionally, her 68-year-old friend also tried to help, but ended up getting injured too.

The friend’s face and eyes suffered injuries, causing his nose to bleed.

He was sent to hospital in an ambulance and stayed there for four nights, being discharged only on Wednesday (1 Mar).

As for the alleged attackers, they left before police officers arrived, apparently because somebody called the police.

Beer lady suffers broken toe & head bruises

Ms Lin herself suffered considerable injuries, she said, though she didn’t go to hospital immediately.

When she went to the police station to make a report the next day, she was in so much pain that the officers called an ambulance.

There, she was diagnosed with a broken toe.

Her head and eyes were also bruised, and she underwent an X-ray due to sore ribs.

Eventually, she was given 14 days’ medical leave due to her injuries.

2 men assisting in police investigations

The police confirmed to Shin Min that they’d received a report of a fight at the location.

A 44-year-old woman was slightly injured, but declined to be sent to hospital.

A 68-year-old man, however, was sent to hospital in a conscious state.

Two men, aged 57 and 65, are assisting the police with their investigations, which are currently ongoing.

Kopitiam staff & manager keep mum

When asked about the incident on Wednesday (1 Mar), a beverage stall assistant at the kopitiam acknowledged that a fight had occured.

However, they declined to talk further about any other details.

There was no response, either, from the manager of the kopitiam when contacted.

MS News wishes Ms Lin a speedy recovery from her injuries.

