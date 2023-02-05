Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Men With Bottles Of Alcohol In Ang Mo Kio, Police Investigating

Police Arrest Men For Involvement In Fight With Bottles Of Alcohol In Ang Mo Kio

Last Tuesday (31 Jan), a fight broke out between a man and his brother-in-law under Block 110 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

Both sustained injuries and were sent to the hospital. Police have placed the men under arrest as well.

The fight allegedly broke out due to a family dispute, revealed sources close to the men.

Men fight in Ang Mo Kio with bottles of alcohol

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred around 5pm on 31 Jan, beneath Block 110 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

Ms Lin, 37, came home from work at 6pm that evening and found medical staff attending to the two men’s injuries.

She told Shin Min Daily News that she also saw a few police officers investigating the scene. Shortly after, the men were transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

A friend of the men further said a family dispute had resulted in the physical confrontation.

An argument between them began earlier that day at 12pm before escalating into a violent altercation in the evening.

“They started quarrelling at their home at noon. After that, they possibly consumed some alcohol downstairs together, and things got physical after a disagreement,” the friend shared.

Both men allegedly had a good relationship before

The friend also said one man was more seriously injured with a cut to his ear, while the other had been struck on the head by a bottle of alcohol.

However, both of them were now in stable condition.

Another friend stated that one of the men was the other’s brother-in-law, and they previously had a good relationship.

Mr Liao, a food delivery employee, told Shin Min Daily News that he heard a heated argument around 5pm that lasted 30 minutes.

He did not check on the situation but confirmed that he saw the police and an ambulance arrive at the scene afterwards.

Investigation into conflict ongoing

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, other residents said police cordoned off the area for their investigation and eventually left at 8.30pm.

Police said they received a report about the incident at around 5.40pm on 31 Jan.

They added that two men, aged 33 and 48, were sent to the hospital in a conscious state. Police subsequently arrested them for affray, and investigations are still ongoing.

Shin Min Daily News also reported that shattered glass from the bottles and blood covered the floor below the HDB block.

A nearby pillar sported bloody handprints as well. Bloodstains were also found on the floor of an elevator.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.