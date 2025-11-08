Amos Yee remains in US jail after being paroled & readmitted on the same day

Amos Yee readmitted to jail after being paroled on 7 Nov

Singaporean Amos Yee, who has been in and out of jail for the last decade, remains in jail in the United States after he was supposed to be paroled on Friday (7 Nov).

According to records from the Illinois Department of Corrections, the 27-year-old was readmitted on the same day.

Yee is currently at the Danville Correctional Center, a medium-security prison for adult men located in the state of Illinois.

Latest information from the US authorities shows that he was indeed paroled on 7 Nov. This was the date projected when he started his latest stint in prison in 2023.

However, even though it says his “last paroled date” was 7 Nov 2025, his admission date has also been updated to the same date — suggesting that he was readmitted to jail instead of being released.

Now, no specific date is listed under his “projected discharge date”. Instead, it says “3 yrs to life – to be determined”.

He was initially released on parole but sent back to jail 1 month later

Yee is in jail as he was sentenced to a total of six years, backdated to his arrest in 2020, for child pornography and grooming.

That meant he was supposed to be released in October 2026.

But he was released three years early on parole, on 6 Oct 2023, with his name listed on the Sex Offender Registry.

He was sent back to jail just one month later on 7 Nov 2023 as he had made a blog post, violating the rules for a sex offender on parole.

In a post on 25 Jan 2024, he claimed that during his one month on parole, he broke the rules by spending five to 10 hours daily on the Internet.

Amos Yee says ICE wants to revoke his asylum

If and when he’s released, Yee’s troubles won’t be over.

In a blog post last month, he appealed for people to help him settle in as he was supposed to be released from prison on 7 Nov.

Another post on 6 Oct, he claimed that although he was in the US on asylum, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) intended to bring him back to court to revoke his asylum.

He asked netizens to recommend an immigration lawyer to help him on a pro bono basis (without charge), as he is unsure what would happen after his release.

If his asylum status is terminated, it might see him being deported back to Singapore.

