Ang Mo Kio Library closing on 31 July & moving to AMK Hub, Queenstown Library also closing for renovation

Ang Mo Kio Library to reopen at AMK Hub on 20 Nov

Ang Mo Kio residents will have to bid farewell to the current Ang Mo Kio Public Library as it will close for good at its present location on 31 July.

It will reopen in AMK Hub a few months later on 20 Nov, said the National Library Board (NLB) in a Facebook post on Tuesday (23 June) that also announced the temporary closure of Queenstown Library for renovation.

‘Refreshed’ Ang Mo Kio Library to offer greater connectivity

According to NLB, the revamped library will offer greater connectivity and a “refreshed” experience inspired by the neighbourhood’s iconic green spaces and landmarks.

It will also feature new library spaces for reading and discovery.

In a post in July 2025, NLB said one of the design features of the new venue will be its tall wall bookshelves.

Patrons can also look forward to engaging with “new immersive and interactive experiences”.

While the library is relocating, patrons can continue borrowing and returning books through the Browse-n-Borrow self-service kiosk and Sit-n-Read Node located on Level 4 of AMK Hub.

Those looking for a wider range of library services can visit nearby public libraries in Bishan, Yishun and Toa Payoh.

Queenstown Library to close until late 2028

NLB also announced that Queenstown Library will close temporarily to undergo an extensive revamp.

Its last day of operations will be 30 Aug, with the library expected to reopen only in late 2028.

NLB said “extensive preparatory work” is required as the building is a gazetted conserved building.

“Its iconic façade will be preserved, while the rich heritage of the library and surrounding Queenstown community will be woven into the library’s new design and offerings,” it added.

More details on alternative library services for Queenstown patrons will be announced later.

Netizens share feedback on further improvement

The announcement follows the recent renovation of Bukit Batok Library earlier this year.

It gained some traction online, with netizens sharing their thoughts on NLB’s ongoing plans to renovate libraries in Singapore.

Some are looking forward to the new facilities, with one Facebook user sharing their memories of studying in the Queenstown library.

On the other hand, others shared feedback on the further improvements they hoped to see, using Bukit Batok Library’s revamp as a reference.

One claimed that the space taken by the new interactive exhibitions had come at the expense of shelf space for books.

Another netizen complained that the renovation of Bukit Batok Library had taken too long and resulted in a worse experience compared with before.

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps and NLB Singapore on Facebook.