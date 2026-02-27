Support local authors: Singlit books included in SG Culture Pass from 1 March

Use SG Culture Pass for Singlit books from 1 March

Unsure of how to use your SG Culture Pass credits? From 1 March, readers can spend them on Singapore literature (Singlit) books.

These are available for purchase at participating bookstores in Singapore, including Popular Bookstore and Books Kinokuniya.

Singlit books eligible for culture credits

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) announced on Friday (27 Feb) that about 1,500 Singlit titles can be purchased with the pass credits.

Book lovers can choose from a curated selection of titles, including fiction, poetry, plays, and literary short essays written in English, Chinese, Malay, and Tamil by authors who are Singaporean citizens or permanent residents.

Eligible books will have an official SG Culture Pass sticker on the covers, though titles may vary across bookstores.

The credits can be redeemed at nine participating bookstores, with 40 outlets islandwide.

Locals may claim their credits via their SG Culture Pass account on the official website to buy the books.

“The government is working closely with literary arts sector stakeholders,” said Acting Minister for MCCY Mr Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik in response to a parliamentary question.

“The intent is to support the local literary arts community”.

Book fairs to be included

Eligible titles won’t just be found in bookstores — they may also pop up at independently organised events such as book fairs, festivals, and temporary pop-up booths, the ministry shared.

Among the upcoming events where readers can look out for these books are the World Book Day and Singapore Chinese Book Fair happening from 17 to 21 April, as well as the Asian Festival of Children’s Content Book Fair from 21 to 24 May.

Singlit authors who are keen to be part of the scheme can indicate their interest to their respective publishers.

“With the introduction of book purchases, we hope to encourage more Singaporeans to visit bookstores, discover our diverse local voices and stories, and in turn strengthen our culture and identity,” the ministry said.

Celebrating local arts and heritage

The SG Culture Pass was first announced on 1 Sept 2025, providing Singaporeans aged 18 and above with credits worth S$100.

These credits can be used to purchase local arts and heritage activities and programmes.

Since Nov 2025, individuals can also use the credits to purchase tickets for selected local films.

The pass credits are valid until 31 Dec 2028.

Also Read: S’porean quits tech startup to start bookstore, raises over S$50K for children’s education in Nepal

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kinokuniya on Instagram.