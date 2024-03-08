5-room Ang Mo Kio flat sold for S$1.26M, breaks record for HDB apartment in area

Ang Mo Kio 5-room HDB flat changes hands for record price of S$1.268 million

A five-room flat in Ang Mo Kio (AMK) has changed hands for S$1.268 million — the highest for an HDB apartment in the area.

The flat spanned 120 sq metres and had 86 years left on its lease when the sale took place last month.

It is also located within walking distance of Ang Mo Kio MRT station.

According to HDB’s resale records, the flat is located between the 13th and 15th floor of Block 588C Ang Mo Kio Street 52.

It was sold for S$1.268 million in Feb 2024, with 86 years and seven months left on its lease.

The flat spans 120 sq metres and is a Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) development.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the transaction is the highest for an HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio。

An HDB flat in Block 418 AMK Avenue 10, which changed hands for S$1.2 million last year, previously held the record.

Convenient location of flat led to sale

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the agent who facilitated the transaction said the sellers were a couple in their 60s.

As their children now have their own families, they decided to opt for a smaller flat.

The flat was purchased by a family with two children, according to the agent.

He believed the flat’s convenient location was key to the transaction.

For starters, the apartment is close to schools such as Jing Shan Primary School, Anderson Secondary School, and Nanyang Polytechnic.

It is also within walking distance of AMK MRT Station, a hawker centre, a wet market, and a 24-hour supermarket.

The buyers ended up liking the location and design of the rooms so much that they offered close to the asking price.

