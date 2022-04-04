NParks Opens First Animal Behavioural Rehab Facility In Singapore For Stray Dogs

While many people would be happy to adopt a dog, some may be hesitant to take in a stray one. This is because stray dogs may be less adapted to pet life.

On Thursday (31 Mar), NParks announced the opening of the Animal and Veterinary Service’s (AVS) Centre for Animal Rehabilitation.

Source

The centre will provide a nurturing environment for stray dogs to integrate into pet life. This will help them become more suitable for adoption.

Rehab centre to help with rehoming of stray dogs

According to their press release, NParks opened the Centre for Animal Rehabilitation in support of the Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage (TRNM) programme.

The TRNM programme aims to manage the stray dog population and safely rehome them using a science-based approach.

Source

The centre will include a lounge that mimics a typical Singaporean home to integrate stray dogs into pet life.

It will also feature compartmentalised kennels to allow dogs to choose their living environment. In addition, dogs can run for exercise and undergo obedience training in activity rooms.

Dogs will be assessed upon arrival

NParks also breaks down the rehabilitation process.

Upon a dog’s arrival, it will undergo a physical assessment by the staff. Then, regular behavioural observations and assessments, as well as personalised behaviour modification plans, will take place.

Source

Once the dog is ready, AVS will work with Animal Welfare Group (AWG) rehoming partners to rehome the rehabilitated dog.

Harmonious living between stray dogs & community

Every dog deserves a loving home, even strays that may be less adapted to living with humans.

Hopefully, this programme will be able to help more stray dogs find their forever homes.

