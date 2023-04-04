Actress Ann Kok Offers Free Ice Cream At Sengkang Shop To Thank Star Awards Voters

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Actress Ann Kok Partners With Ice Cream Parlour For Giveaway To Thank Star Awards Voters

With the annual Star Awards around the corner, local celebrities are pulling all the stops to draw more votes.

One such celebrity is Singapore actress Ann Kok, who is gunning for her 10th Most Popular Female Artistes trophy.

The 50-year-old has partnered up with a local ice cream parlour to give away free ice cream to those who voted for her for the Star Awards this Sunday (9 Apr).

Ann Kok teams up with Cold Flings ice cream shop in Sengkang

In an Instagram post on 30 Mar, Kok revealed that she has teamed up with Cold Flings — an ice cream shop in Sengkang — for the special treat. They are giving away 100 scoops of Dark Chocolate Collagen + Probiotics Ice Cream to the actress’ Instagram followers.

Kok said this is to show her “appreciation to everyone who has been diligently voting for me [her] in this year’s Star Awards”.

The giveaway will run till Thursday (6 Apr). Here’s what you have to do to redeem the free treat:

Follow Ann Kok (@ann_kok) and Cold Flings (@coldflings) on Instagram Like Ann Kok’s Instagram post about the giveaway Head down to the Cold Flings shop and show staff proof of 1. and 2.

Do note that the giveaway is limited to one redemption per person.

Starred in numerous show over past 20 years

Kok has been active in the entertainment industry since emerging as a ‘Star Search’ finalist in 1993. Since then, she has starred in numerous television programmes such as ‘Love Concierge’ (爱的掌門人), ‘My School Daze’ (书包太重), ‘The Oath’ (行医), and more.

Most recently, she played head nurse Hong Shufen in last year’s drama series, ‘Healing Heroes’ (医生不是神). She starred opposite Chen Hanwei, who plays a senior doctor, in the medical procedural.

Besides acting, Kok is also known to have dabbled in music — she reportedly released three Mandarin studio albums in the late 90s and early 2000s.

If she gets selected for the 10th Most Popular Female Artistes award this year, she will be awarded the All-Time Favourite Artiste award at next year’s ceremony.

If you’re interested in getting yourself some free ice cream while supporting Ann Kok, here’s where to head to:

Cold Flings

Address: 21 Fernvale Road, #01-05 High Park Residences, 797637

Opening hours:

6pm – 1am (Mon – Thurs)

6pm – 2am (Fri)

12pm – 2am (Sat & Eve of PH)

12pm – 1am (Sun & PH)

Nearest MRT: Sengkang Station

Nearest LRT: Thanggam Station

Featured image adapted from Ann Kok on Instagram and Cold Flings on Instagram.