Anytime Fitness members can use phones to enter all S’pore gyms from 1 Sept

Anytime Fitness members can access all 113 Singapore gyms using AF Access Pass

From next Sunday (1 Sept), Anytime Fitness (AF) members will have the option of using their phones and smartwatches to enter all 113 AF gyms in Singapore.

Speaking to MS News, an Anytime Fitness spokesperson said that all AF outlets have been equipped with the new entry system, allowing members to enter the gyms using AF Access Pass.

Existing members may activate their AF Access Passes on the AF App, available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

“The new feature aims to provide our members with even greater convenience, where they can use the Access Pass to enter any AF club in Singapore,” the spokesperson explained.

Besides Singapore, the new entry system has also been fully implemented in other countries:

United States of America

Canada

Belgium

Netherlands

Germany

Italy

Spain

Austria

Australia

Hong Kong

Japan

New Zealand

Thailand

Taiwan

Qatar

The new entry system will be installed within the next few months in these countries:

Malaysia

Philippines

United Kingdom

Morocco

Indonesia

Key fob will be decommissioned upon switching to AF Access Pass

Existing members can switch from using their key fobs to the AF Access Pass for free through the AF App.

However, their key fob will be decommissioned once the switch is completed — decommissioned key fobs cannot be used to access clubs or reassigned to new members.

Should members wish to switch from the AF Access Pass back to their key fobs, they’d have to repurchase a new key fob.

More details on AF Access Pass, as well as instructions on how to unlock the new feature, are available on AF Singapore’s website.

MS News has reached out to AF for information on key fob charges for new members.

